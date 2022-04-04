Bakery Products Market Intelligence Report for Extensive Research Analysis 2021-2030

Baking methods have undergone a massive transformation with the advent of technology, with modern methods taking over the traditional baking methods.

Baking is referred to be the oldest form of cooking. Baking is the transformation of dough that is made of flour, milk, and other ingredients such as egg, sugar, fats, and other additives in food with unique taste and odor. The bakery products have an extensive portfolio, including bread, cookies, rolls, cakes, biscuits, cupcakes, tarts, pies, sweet rolls, doughnuts, coffeecakes, and refrigerated bakery products. A typical bread is an everyday staple and a source of vital nutrients, made domestically or commercially since prehistoric times. Cheesecakes and brownies are one of the most popular and widely produced bakery products. Biscuit is also a popular category of bakery products. Baking methods have undergone a massive transformation with the advent of technology, with modern methods taking over the traditional baking methods.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the bakery products market. Many bakers had to close their businesses during the peak of the pandemic due to insufficient sales of the bakery products and a shortage of workers. Along with this, disruptions in logistic facilities due to the lockdown affected the supply chain, leading to the unavailability of products as per consumers’ needs, ultimately affecting the market growth. Moreover, the inaccessibility of raw materials hampered production in this market during the lockdown. The smaller bakers in the unorganized sector were most affected by all these constraints.

On the other hand, bakery products (especially bread) have been a staple diet for people all over the world for centuries. The convenience, accessibility, and nutrition profile associated with them are the major factors that have sustained these products in the modern market. Bakery products are included in people's daily diet not only in the developed economies but also in underdeveloped or developing economies. All of these factors have contributed to the growth of this market even during the lockdown, and they are expected to boost the growth of this market.

Top Impacting Factors

Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Organic Bakery Products Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Organic Bakery Products Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Key Players:

Flower Foods, Inc.,The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.,Toufayan Bakery, Inc.,Manna Organics LLC,Nature’s Bakery Cooperative,Alvarado Street Bakery,Grupo Bimbo,A.B. de C.V.,Finsbury Food Group Plc,Honeyrose Bakery Ltd., and United States Bakery.

