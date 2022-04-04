Certified Homecare Consulting and Home Health Success Academy Form Strategic Partnership
Effective immediately Certified Homecare Consulting will incorporate HHSA’s Home Care & Home Health Care Sales & Marketing Solutions into its startup programs
This is a collaboration that will benefit all parties involved, but most importantly, new home care, home health care, and hospice businesses”SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Homecare Consulting (https://www.certifiedhomecareconsulting.com) announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Home Health Success Academy (https://www.homehealthsuccessacademy.com) of Lakeland, FL, to package Home Health Success Academy’s 10x Home Care Marketing Platform and Home Care, Home Health Care, and Hospice Sales and Marketing Training with its own Home Care, Home Health Care, and Hospice Startup Programs. According to Certified Homecare Consulting CEO Sal Laterra, the first training seminar has been successfully held and new and existing home care, home health care, and hospice businesses have already started to benefit from the strategic partnership.
— Sal Laterra
“Our partnership with Home Health Success Academy promises to bring even more value to new home care, home health care, and hospice businesses planning to start their agencies from the ground up,” Laterra said today. “What’s more, these new offerings empower startup home care, home health care, and hospice businesses to successfully compete with existing agencies in their market.”
Home Health Success Academy is a provider of packaged and custom home care, home health care, and hospice marketing and operations solutions. Trainings come in the form of live, pre-recorded, and seminar/module based learning platforms that new agencies can use to training existing as well as future employees. The live trainings focus on home care, home health care, and hospice sales and marketing, as well as home care, and home health care operations. The company offers these training exclusively to Certified Homecare Consulting, but also hosts trainings nationwide as well as providing its premier 10x Home Care Marketing Platform, and custom services.
Certified Homecare Consulting Home Care, Home Health Care, and Hospice Startup Programs guarantee new agencies successful licensure in their state as well as providing everything the new agency needs for operation. Utilizing a formula used to start their own successful agencies, Certified Homecare Consulting has become known as the most reliable choice when deciding how to go about starting your very own home health care business.
Delivered as a packaged solution, Certified Homecare Consulting guarantees a home care, home health care, or hospice that it will successfully achieve licensure in their state, as well as Medicaid and Medicare Accreditation with CHAP or ACHC if applicable. The company provides all of the policies and procedures, forms, and documents your state expects you to have in place. Every policy is newly updated, state specific, and backed by live consulting to assure your startup and operational success. As a result of this offering, agencies are assured a successful startup in their respective state.
These packaged solutions also rival that of home care franchise companies by providing a brand for your company. This branding is provided by way of customized logo, website, business cards, and brochures for your new business. You choose the color, what you would like to see from your logo and website. Unlike a home care franchise, you own the business, but Certified Homecare Consulting does the work for you.
According to Laterra, Certified Homecare Consulting’s partnership with Home Health Success Academy is open ended and will include other collaboration in the future. “There is a lot of room for future cooperation between our companies, “Laterra said. “This is a collaboration that will benefit all parties involved, but most importantly, new home care, home health care, and hospice businesses.”
With regard to the initial collaboration and trainings that have already been offered, many of the attendees of these trainings have exclaimed their excitement and desire to “hit the field”, some of them doing so by way of Google Review of Certified Homecare Consulting. Of those who attended, most sited the difference between the in-theory type of learning they have come to experience in the arena of home health care, and the practical training they received which was insightful and brought upon new and fresh ideas to begin implementing right away. One attendee said, “The live event was nothing less than what I was looking for. The live event was an eye opener. Everything was clear and to the point. It was very informative. I enjoyed being part of it.” Another attendee said, “The training was a success. We learned about strategies to market our brand, how to hire & retain caregivers, and the importance of networking with different referral sources and how to follow up each week. I plan to watch the videos again as they are accessible to you as a CHC client. If you are considering opening a homecare agency in your state, consider hiring CHC to help. The process is tedious and sensitive, and you need the right team to help you get the business started.”
Headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire with an office in Boston, MA, Certified Homecare Consulting is part of a group of companies owned and operated by Beyond Business Management. These companies provide healthcare services and include various home care and home health care businesses as well as adult foster care and day care services. Certified Homecare Consulting (https://www.certifiedhomecareconsulting.com) have been helping clients start their very own home care, home health care, and hospice businesses for more than 15 years.
Salvatore Laterra
Certified Homecare Consulting
+1 978-808-8495
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Start a Home Care Business or Start a Home Health Care Business with Certified Homecare Consulting