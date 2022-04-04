5G Security Market Major Drivers and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2022-2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

5G security architecture is used to reduce the risks or threats of data breaches and cyber-attacks.

This attack can be caused due to malicious network connected to networks by unidentified network devices, poor data encryption can cause vulnerability of sensitive data. As there is an increase in the digital usage, there is also the risk of increase of cyber-attack. Adoption of 5G network environment can reduce the risk of cyber-attack. 5G technology provides features such as user authentication, enhanced user privacy, and strong network authorization, thereby increasing the security. With the help of 5G security, we can encrypt data, protect its integrity, and authenticate during the data transmission process.

Many organizations are concerned about their security of their IoT devices as they contain information such as personal data, business sensitive information, critical infrastructure. Thus, with the help of 5G technology features, we can protect and secure important data and devices.

Companies Covered: A10 Networks, Inc., Allot, AT&T, Avast Software, Cisco, Nokia, ZTE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies CO., Ltd., Akamai Technologies.

5G technology is used in different industries such as automobile, medicine, and IoT devices. As the demand for 5G technology increases, the need of 5G security also increases. This is one of the driving factors of the market. As cyber threats increases, providing security at multiple levels, such as in devices, cloud RAN infrastructure, and air interface equipment, also increases, thereby driving the market. There is need of high security of new application and services, which use 5G technology. As many organizations have started adopting cloud based solutions, the demand for security of these services and solutions increases, thereby driving the market.

However, development of 5G networks requires high frequencies. But many telecommunication services and government agencies are already using these high frequencies. Accessing the high frequencies spectrum is very important for the development of 5G infrastructure. But as they are used for different applications, there is no clear standardization for the distribution of these spectrums. Different government agencies have different regulations. For instance the UK government initiated 6 GHz frequency band for 5G infrastructure whereas 3.5GHz of 5G service. There is no specific standard for the allocation of the spectrum and this is one of the major restraints of the market.

Increased demand for private 5G network technology across private sectors, governments, and organizations is one of the opportunities for the 5G security market. Private 5G networks provide features, such as network slicing, to effectively protect their resources. One of the latest features of 5G security is IMSI feature. This feature is used to authenticate the cell phone device as it travels through different networks. Before sending the device through network, 5G technology uses a key to encrypt the IMSI. This encryption helps to protect information from cyber criminals.

