William Sigmund, MD, MHS Joins Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Board of Directors
MAPS announces the appointment of William (Bill) Sigmund, MD, MHS, EVP and Chief Medical Officer at Becton Dickinson, to the MAPS Board of Directors
Bill will be essential in driving the long-term strategic direction of this important non-profit society.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS), the premier non-profit global society of Medical Affairs professionals, is honored to announce the appointment of William (Bill) Sigmund, MD, MHS, EVP and Chief Medical Officer at Becton Dickinson, to the MAPS Board of Directors. Dr. Sigmund brings more than 30 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries leading both small and large Medical Affairs organizations.
— Charlotte M. E. Kremer, MD, MBA
“With a changing landscape in which external stakeholders expect solid, high-quality, balanced information to make the right decisions for their patients, Medical Affairs is becoming increasingly important,” Dr. Sigmund says. “MAPS is the foundation that ensures all colleagues in Medical Affairs can access essential education and training, while offering the opportunity to join a global network of peers to build Medical Affairs capabilities and ensure the benefit to patients. I’m looking forward to being part of this team and this organization that is defining the future of the function.”
Dr. Sigmund earned a Medical Doctorate (MD) degree from West Virginia University and a Master’s of Health Sciences (MHS) degree in epidemiology from Johns Hopkins University, where he completed his residency in internal medicine. Following his fellowship in cardiology at Georgetown University, he returned to Johns Hopkins for a fellowship in preventive cardiology. He remained on faculty at Johns Hopkins as medical director of Preventive Cardiology programs until joining the pharmaceutical industry in 1990 at Warner Lambert, where he served as Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs. Following the merger between Warner Lambert and Pfizer, Dr. Sigmund served as Vice President, Worldwide Medical for Pfizer. He also led the U.S. Medical Affairs organization at Daiichi-Sankyo. Prior to joining Becton Dickinson, he served as Senior Vice President North America Medical Affairs at GlaxoSmithKline, where he was responsible for U.S. medical governance and oversight for all Medical Affairs activities. Dr. Sigmund joined Becton Dickinson in January 2018 as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, where he is accountable for the company’s Medical Affairs organization, including the medical group for each business unit and BD Technology and Innovation, along with global clinical development and the Global Medical Safety and Governance organization. Dr. Sigmund is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC), the American College of Physicians (FACP) and the College of Physicians of Philadelphia (FCPP).
“Bill is an absolutely great addition to the MAPS Board, bringing strategic, executive expertise and a wealth of experience to the organization. Bill will be essential in driving the long-term strategic direction of this important non-profit society,” says Charlotte M. E. Kremer, MD, MBA, Executive VP and head of Medical Affairs for Astellas and Chair of the MAPS Board of Directors.
The MAPS organization, on behalf of its staff, leadership and members, looks forward to working closely with Dr. Sigmund to advance the organization, the profession, and ultimately benefitting patients who depend on the safety and effectiveness of emerging drugs, devices and diagnostics.
About MAPS
MAPS is the premier nonprofit global Medical Affairs organization FOR Medical Affairs professionals BY Medical Affairs professionals across all levels of experience/specialty to engage, empower, and educate. Together with more than 8,000 Medical Affairs members from more than 280 companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, and society.
