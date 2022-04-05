Marizyme Inc. Letter to Shareholders
Marizyme Inc. - A Letter to our Shareholders
Marizyme Inc. (OTCQB:MRZM)JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To Our Valued Marizyme Shareholders,
This is our first Quarterly Shareholder Update since our acquisition of My Health Logic Inc. in December 2021. I am happy to report that we have stabilized, focused, and funded the business allowing us to accelerate our business plan going forward. We have reduced the monthly cash burn, added a new Leadership Team, strengthened our global IP portfolio and established a strong compliant quality management system that creates a transparent and team-orientated culture. We have also focused our Business Plan to align Company resources with business priorities.
The 2022 Business Plan is based on three innovative technology platforms – DuraGraft, for cell and tissue preservation and protection for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery (CABG) procedures, the MATLOC platform for quantitatively screening and diagnosing chronic kidney disease (CKD) at point-of-care, and Fat Grafting (MAR-FG-001) for use in plastic and cosmetic surgery procedures. We will generate revenue in Q2, in both the EU and Asia, from sales of DuraGraft through our targeted Distribution Partners.
Here are our 2022 Business Priorities:
A. FDA De Novo Submission and Approval for DuraGraft
B. Generate Revenue with DuraGraft in the EU and Asia with our CE Mark and Targeted Distribution Partners
C. Complete Development and Start Clinical Trials for MATLOC 1(ACR)
D. Begin Product Development of Marizyme Fat Grafting (MAR-FG-001)
E. Development of US KOL’s and a Targeted Commercialization Plan for DuraGraft
F. Krillase development and push-out into potential markets
G. Uplist our Company to the Nasdaq Capital Market
Our Leadership Team now includes the following executives:
A. David Barthel, CEO
B. George Kovalyov, CFO
C. Cathy Pachuk, PhD, CSO
D. Steven Brooks, MD, CMO
E. Claudio Rigatto, MD, CMO, MATLOC
F. Harrison Ross, VP of Finance
We have worked closely with our DuraGraft manufacturing partner and expect to be generating revenue through our CE mark this April, using a streamlined commercialization plan that leverages our International Distribution Partners. By focusing on new agreements, pricing, and market knowledge we have carefully chosen our countries and those to partner with. The focus this year is not on a specific revenue number but establishing manufacturing continuity, consistent DuraGraft penetration and utilization, and developing the US Market for eventual FDA Approval. With 340,000 CABG surgeries performed annually in the US, this is a large market opportunity for DuraGraft.
You will also see a new Marizyme website shortly, with an updated look and feel, and an emphasis on our multiple technology platforms, clinical data, publications, press releases and investor information. We look to continue building value for our products, with potential strategic partners for DuraGraft’s regulatory support and US distribution and for the developmental support for MATLOC 1. By building a team culture based on Transparency, Over-Communication, Acceleration, Integrity, and Teamwork, supported by an experienced and involved Board of Directors, we give ourselves the best chance of executing on our goals to enhance shareholder value and create a better Marizyme.
Our milestones for Q2 are:
1. DuraGraft Revenue in the EU and Asia
2. Three Clinical DuraGraft Manuscripts Published
3. Second DuraGraft Manufacturing Run
4. Begin Marizyme Fat Grafting Powder Formulation Product Development – a major opportunity for the Company by gaining access into the plastic and cosmetic surgery markets
The Marizyme Board of Directors, which includes Dr. V. Dhaduk, who is the Chairman of the Board, and board members J. Kampf, T. Brostowin, B. Hearl and myself will be meeting in Jupiter, FL is April 22nd to discuss ways to enhance our operations and the efficient execution of our business plan. As you can see, we have multiple initiatives with a lean dedicated team all focused on achieving milestones and accelerating the growth of Marizyme.
Our differentiation is in our ability to move three technology platforms toward FDA Approvals, supported by a strong quality management system, high quality strategic partners, and recurring revenue. Our strength is in our people, and our products, all providing innovative solutions to large, rapidly growing markets with strong clinical and economic value propositions. We are on a mission of enhancing patient health. I am available 24/7 and welcome your thoughts, concerns and questions at dbarthel@marizyme.com.
Sincerely,
Dave
Harrison Ross
Marizyme Inc.
hross@marizyme.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn