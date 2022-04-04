Resurfacing Project Resumes in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – A 2.5-mile resurfacing project resumes on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street / Campbell Street / West Third Street), Route 2089 (Hepburn Street), Route 2023 (Market Street), and Route 3012 (Ridge Avenue) in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.

On Monday, April 4, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will resume work on pedestrian access ramps along West Fourth Street / Campbell Street / West Third Street in Williamsport. There should be minimal impact to traffic during this phase. This project will consist of work being done during both daylight and evening hours.

Work includes milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway, base repairs and construction of ADA curb ramps.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, and watch for changing traffic patterns.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $2 million resurfacing project. Work is expected to be completed in early-August 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

