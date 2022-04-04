Body Armor Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026

Body Armor Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Body Armor Market Share” Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global body armor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Body armor refers to ballistic-resistant clothing worn by military personnel to safeguard them against penetrative attacks on the battlefield. It is also worn by law enforcement officers to protect themselves from assaults and attacks from knives, high-velocity bullets, and shell fragments. It also ensures the safety of the wearer from the penetration of bullets and shrapnel. Additionally, it is used by security guards, firefighters, stuntmen and adventure enthusiasts to minimize traumatic injuries and save themselves from deadly threats.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Body Armor Market Trends:

The growing terrorism and anti-national activities are catalyzing the demand for protective equipment like body armor. In addition, security agencies are increasing their defense budgets to incorporate high-tech protective gear in combat environments. Furthermore, rising investments by leading market players to develop lightweight and high-performance body armors using ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for body armor in mental healthcare facilities to improve the safety and security of healthcare professionals from patient aggression and violence is anticipated to drive the market.

Global Body Armor Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Armored Republic LLC., BAE Systems Plc, Ballistic Body Armor Pty, Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd., Hellweg International PTY Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kejo Limited Company, Pacific Safety Products Inc, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Safariland LLC. (Maui Acquisition Corp.), The 3M Company and U.S. Armor Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, type, level, material and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Soft Armors

Plates and Inserts

Shields

Hard Armors

Plates and Inserts

Shields

Helmets

Others

Breakup by Type:

Covert

Overt

Breakup by Level:

Level II

Level IIA

Level III

Level IIIA

Level IV

Breakup by Material:

Steel

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

Aramid

Composite Ceramic

Aluminium Oxide

Boron Carbide

Silicon Carbide

Others

Others

Breakup by Application:

Military

Civil

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

