What is the Total Addressable Market for Smart Water Management Industry?
Rising demand for safe water, increasing global population, and ageing water management infrastructure are key factors driving market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart water metering
The Global Smart Water Management Market report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.
Increasing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to monitor environment, water resources, and infrastructure is boosting growth of the smart water management market and demand for associated solutions. Increasing availability of high-performance and low-cost IoT sensors are contributing to rising demand for smart water management solutions. Smart water management solutions offer various benefits such as improving water conservation, optimizing repair and replacement of ageing infrastructure, improving response to climate change and extreme weather events, and improving public health, water quality, and environmental protection.
The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as :
Major players in the market include ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Itron, Schneider Electric, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and SENSUS.
as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
Solution
Distribution Network Monitoring
Meter Data Management
Asset Management
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Analytics
Smart Irrigation Management
Others
Water Meters
AMI Meters
AMR Meters
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Smart Water Management Market segmentation
Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)
Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)
Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Smart Water Management by Players
4 Smart Water Management by Regions
4.1 Smart Water Management Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Smart Water Management Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Smart Water Management Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Smart Water Management Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Management Market Size Growth
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Smart Water Management Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
