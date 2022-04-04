What is the Total Addressable Market for Smart Water Management Industry?

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for safe water, increasing global population, and ageing water management infrastructure are key factors driving market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart water metering

The Global Smart Water Management Market report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Increasing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to monitor environment, water resources, and infrastructure is boosting growth of the smart water management market and demand for associated solutions. Increasing availability of high-performance and low-cost IoT sensors are contributing to rising demand for smart water management solutions. Smart water management solutions offer various benefits such as improving water conservation, optimizing repair and replacement of ageing infrastructure, improving response to climate change and extreme weather events, and improving public health, water quality, and environmental protection.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/718

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as :

Major players in the market include ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Itron, Schneider Electric, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and SENSUS.

as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Smart Water Management Market .

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Smart Water Management Market industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Smart Water Management Market value chain.

To know more about the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-water-management-market

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Solution

Distribution Network Monitoring

Meter Data Management

Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Analytics

Smart Irrigation Management

Others

Water Meters

AMI Meters

AMR Meters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Smart Water Management Market segmentation

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Click here to Get customization:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/718

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Smart Water Management by Players

4 Smart Water Management by Regions

4.1 Smart Water Management Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Water Management Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Water Management Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Water Management Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Management Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Smart Water Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Take a Look at OUR Reports:

Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/remote-vehicle-shutdown-market

Waste to Energy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

Microgrid Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microgrid-market

Directed Energy Weapons Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/directed-energy-weapons-market

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/off-highway-vehicle-telematics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.