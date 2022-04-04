Adhesives & Sealants Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2017–2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 59.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – High demand from the APAC region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach value of USD 84.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in technology and rise in the demand for bio-based adhesives and sealants are driving the market. Adhesives and sealants are multi-faceted products and are used in industrial sectors ranging from packaging to textile, due to their superior bonding strength. A shift in consumer preference toward bio-based adhesives and sealants led by rise in environmental concerns along with the reduction in fossil fuel use for product manufacture are propelling the market for adhesives & sealants. Glass building construction requires use of sealants in panels for a stable structure. A major challenge faced by the market is the volatile cost of raw materials used in production of adhesive and sealants.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global adhesives & sealants market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Key Highlights of Report

Water-based adhesives are obtained from natural polymers and it is an ultimate choice for quick set application in bookbinding. Water-based adhesives are free from solvents and they are safe to use in areas with very little ventilation.

The paper & packaging industry is witnessing significant growth, owing to growth of cosmetics, food & beverages, and consumer goods industries. The growing trend of online shopping is expected to further propel the market during the forecast period. Adhesives and sealants are used in more than 80% of food packaging.

Silicon resins are low-molecular-weight polymers with excellent thermal stability. Their property makes them suitable for usage as binders in paints, impregnating products, and varnishes. They are odor free, easy to use, and they offer excellent adherence to the surface of molds.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to massive population and shifting of manufacturing sites from developed regions toward developing countries in APAC. The automotive as well as the packaging industry has witnessed significant growth over the last few years, with contribution from the ASEAN countries.

Leading Companies of the Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

B. Fuller, Henkel AG, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont Dowdupont Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Arkema, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Research Methodology

This report on the global adhesives & sealants market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global adhesives & sealants market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global adhesives & sealants market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global adhesives & sealants market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global adhesives & sealants market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global adhesives & sealants market in terms of adhesive formulating technology, adhesive application, resin type, resin application, and region:

Adhesive Formulating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt

Reactive & Others

Adhesive Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Consumer/DIY

Automotive & Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Assembly

Others

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Silicone

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Polysulfide

Butyl

Others

Resin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Adhesives & Sealants market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Adhesives & Sealants market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

