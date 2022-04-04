Surgical Microscopes Market to generate $1,399.09 Million by 2030

Surgical Microscopes Market1

Surgical microscopes market was valued at $612.79 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,399.09 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for surgical microscopes has witnessed tremendous growth due to growth in global geriatric population, increase in R&D activity in life science sector, growth in health care infrastructure, and increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, governmental funding & support for implementing the healthcare infrastructure and technological advancement are some of the factors anticipated to play a major role in the growth of the developed markets. However, sale of used and refurbished equipment and high pricing of equipment in developing region are some of challenges, which can hamper the growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Report Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/877

The surgical microscopes market was valued at $612.79 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Alarming rise in prevalence of cosmetic surgeries, advancements in surgical microscope products, rise in government &private funds for development of healthcare sectors, and increase in number of surgical procedures are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global surgical microscope market during the forecast period.”

Surgical microscope is a mechanically or electrically operated optical device, specifically designed for use in surgical settings to perform microsurgeries. It has a combination of lenses, which provides magnification, stereoscopic vision, and illuminated image of the surgical area. Surgical microscopes are ergonomically designed to provide strain-free operation to users. These microscopes find applications in dentistry, ENT, gynecology, urology, neurosurgery & spine surgery, oncology, ophthalmology, and plastic & reconstructive surgeries.

In 2021, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 60% of the worldwide demand for surgical microscopes and are expected to maintain their lead position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and North America.

Region wise, North America accounted for a majority of the global surgical microscopes market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of spinal surgeries, increase in number of approvals for surgical microscope, presence of key players, and development in technology for healthcare. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to increase in dental surgeries, rise in number of geriatric populations, growth in healthcare expenditures, and surge in adoption of surgical microscope product.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀@ 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/877

All the industry players invest immensely in R&D to upgrade their product segments and to further penetrate into market. The major companies profiled in the report include ACCU-SCOPE, Inc., TAKAGI SEIKO CO., LTD., Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., ARRI AG, Carl Zeiss, Haag-Streit U.S., Leica Microsystem GmbH, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Global Surgical Corporation.