fiber reinforced polymer rebar Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2018–2028

Market Size – USD 171.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends –Rising demand for FRP rebars in maritime structures and waterfronts

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebar market size reached USD 171.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased FRP rebar use in building projects, as well as increasing government expenditure on construction and maintenance in developing countries, are some of the primary factors driving global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebar market revenue growth. Rising demand for FRP rebars in maritime structures and waterfronts is expected to further increase revenue growth of the market in the near future. Marine structures are very vulnerable to adverse environmental conditions, steel corrosion, abrasions, and sulphate reactions. Due to high fatigue endurance, resistance to rupture, and high reinforcing capabilities, demand for FRP rebar is increasing for maritime structures and waterfront application. High corrosion resistance, leakage control, and fracture control characteristics have facilitated research and development in seawater application.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the fiber reinforced polymer rebar market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the fiber reinforced polymer rebar market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fiber reinforced polymer rebar market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The fiber reinforced polymer rebar Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global fiber reinforced polymer rebar market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global fiber reinforced polymer rebar market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the fiber reinforced polymer rebar market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Carbon fiber segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Because of its high strength and lightweight properties, it is being used more widely in the construction of bridges, decks and railings, slabs, pillars, parking structures, and parapets. Demand for such fiber is expected to be boosted by its resistance to chloride ions as well as chemical outbreaks, better tensile strength, and capacity to handle heavier loads.

MRI rooms segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The electromagnetic field provided by standard steel reinforcing can interfere with the operation of MRI machines. Magnetic transparency, heat resistance, and electrical resistance are significant features that increase the use of FRP rebars in electromagnetic isolation applications.

The market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increased constructions investment as a result of rapid infrastructural developments in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is driving the market growth in this region.

Some major companies in the market include Nycon Corporation, Pultron Composites Ltd, Owens Corning, Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar LLC, Sireg Geotech S.r.l., Composite Group Chelyabinsk, Dextra Group, Hughes Brothers Inc., FiReP, Sanskriti Composites Pvt. Ltd.

In May 2020, Dextra Group announced a collaboration with Rocscience. Rocscience is a leading pioneer in the development of 2D and 3D applications for civil, mining, and geotechnical engineers. The Rocscience applications Slide2, Slide3, RS2 and RS3 now include a wide range of Dextra ground engineering solutions. Customers will be able to choose Dextra products from a built-in list and incorporate them directly into the designs.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebar on the basis of fiber type, resin type, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Basalt Fiber

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Easter

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Water Treatment Plants

Highways, Bridges & Buildings

Marine Structures & Waterfronts

Others

The Global fiber reinforced polymer rebar Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the fiber reinforced polymer rebar market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the fiber reinforced polymer rebar market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the fiber reinforced polymer rebar market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the fiber reinforced polymer rebar market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global fiber reinforced polymer rebar Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

