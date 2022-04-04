Sports Medicine Market | Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2030

Sports Medicine Market Expected to Reach $12 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 5.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America accounted for the largest share of the sports medicine in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in active participation in sports by people in various countries of this region. In addition, various market players focus on opportunities offered by sports industry of this region.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “sports medicine market by product and application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,"the global sports medicine market size was valued at $8519 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12862 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The sports medicine industry is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. By product, it is classified into body reconstruction & repair products, body support & recovery products, body monitoring & evaluation, and accessories. Body reconstruction & repair products are sub-segmented into implants, arthroscopy devices, fracture and ligament repair devices, prosthetic devices, and orthobiologics. Further, body support & recovery products are sub-segmented into thermal therapy products, brace and support devices, and compression clothing. Body monitoring and evaluation is sub-segmented into cardiac monitoring & evaluation, respiratory monitoring & evaluation, hemodynamic monitoring & evaluation, muscoskeletal monitoring & evaluation, and other monitoring & evaluation.

The COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic in the start of the year 2020. This was followed with strict lockdowns and containment restriction in more than 200 countries across the globe. Hence, this lead to serious disruptions in every business across each industry globally. For instance, lockdown restrictions led to closure of non-essential business worldwide and only essential businesses such as healthcare facilities with focus on COVD-19 treatment operated during the pandemic.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the body reconstruction & repair products segment was the highest contributor to the sports medicine market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the knee injuries market dominated the sports medicine market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Body Reconstruction and Repair

Implants

Arthroscopy Devices

Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery

Thermal Therapy Products

Brace and Support Devices

Compression Clothing**Monitoring Devices

Others

By Application

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Ankle and Foot Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Hip Injuries

Other Injuries

