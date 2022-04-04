Gallium Nitride Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2017–2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 69.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends –Growing adoption of electric vehicles

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics. Gallium nitride is garnering significant traction in the market and is replacing silicon for use in fast chargers for laptops and smart devices. In the last couple of years, the screen and battery size of smartphones have witnessed a significant increase, which, in turn, is causative of increased power consumption for smartphones, thereby pushing the market for fast chargers.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global gallium nitride Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global gallium nitride market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global gallium nitride market. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation declared the development of GaN-HEMT in a multi-cell structure in partnership with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Research Center for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering. The transistor is attached directly to a high thermal conductivity single-crystal heat-dissipating diamond substrate.

Gallium nitride finds application in smaller electronics, high-performance EVs and is the primary material for modern-day LED lighting solutions.

Gallium nitride is of immense significance in photovoltaic cells by enabling them to realize much higher power density than the silicon-based photovoltaic cell.

North America, led by the US, held a significant market share in 2019 attributed to the swift advancements in the automotive and aerospace sectors and surging demand for semiconductor devices in several applications, including military and medical.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

GaN-on-SiC

GaN-on-Si

GaN-on-Sapphire

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency Devices

Wireless Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

Military & Defense

Others

Power Electronics

Power Supply

Electric Vehicle

LiDAR

Servers & Data Centers

Wireless Power

Solar Photovoltaic Technology

Envelope Tracking

Others

Optoelectronics

LED

LASER

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Gallium Nitride market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Gallium Nitride market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Gallium Nitride market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Gallium Nitride market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Gallium Nitride market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Gallium Nitride market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Gallium Nitride market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Gallium Nitride market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

