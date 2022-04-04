Ice Hockey Apparel Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities | AMR

Ice Hockey Apparel Market

According to the ice hockey apparel market key segmentation analysis Product Type, Buyer Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Ice Hockey Apparel Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Hockey equipment manufacturers have a huge potential to boost their brand equity by providing sponsorships and endorsements to well-known players and clubs, giving them a competitive advantage over their competitors. Furthermore, a growth in government efforts in various countries aimed at increasing sports participation has been a major driver of the market in recent years. As a result, the sport's popularity has skyrocketed, particularly among young people. For example, the IIHF organizes international ice hockey events all over the world. The IIHF's main responsibilities are to manage, develop, and organize hockey around the world.

Since its beginnings, North America has been the most active participant in ice hockey, with professional, semi-pro, and junior levels of play in Canada and the United States. Some of the popular ice hockey tournaments played around the region include the National Hockey League (US, Canada), Liga Mexicana Eite (Mexico), Ontario Hockey League (Canada), ECHL (US, Canada), and others.

Ice hockey has seen a significant surge in participation in recent years. Women players are important contributors to the market, and their participation has increased dramatically in recent years.

Furthermore, the growth of synthetic ice rinks around the world has increased demand for ice hockey equipment. People in Asia and the Middle East can now participate in the sport because to the rapid rise of solid polymer material (synthetic ice) rinks. In the next years, the market is projected to be driven by this trend.

Apparel and equipment was one of the first industries to adopt technology. Players are now bigger, stronger, and more gigantic than ever before, but their gear is lighter, despite being more durable. Carbon composites are widely used for sticks because they are extremely robust while being lightweight and flexible.

Furthermore, the protective features have been extensively updated to save weight wherever possible. Bauer Hockey's protective equipment is leading the way in this area. The proportions of the player's body are properly mapped using 3D scanning technology. Bauer can create elbow, shin, and shoulder pads based on a player's precise dimensions once the 3D model is created.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

○ Additionally, the travel ban has resulted in a lack of raw materials, halting manufacturing.

○ Outdoor activities and other sports like as ice hockey were hampered by the shutdown, and no activity was played for over a year. As a result, a decline in garment sales was forecast, and it will continue to be low until circumstances normalize.

The key market players profiled in the report include:

○ Sher-Wood Hockey Inc.

○ BAUER Hockey LLC

○ Franklin Sports Inc.

○ New Balance Inc.

○ CCM Hockey

○ Cooper Canada Ltd.

○ Vaughn Hockey

○ Winnwell Inc.

○ Wm T. Burnett & Co. Inc.

○ Eagle Hockey

○ Adidas AG

