Rigaku Pharma Forum 2022 for Advanced Analytical Solutions Used in Industry and Research
Rigaku will be hosting the inaugural Pharma Forum, April 27-28. The forum examines analytical techniques and their application to the pharmaceuticals industry.NEU-ISENBURG, GERMANY, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rigaku is proud to be hosting the inaugural Pharma Forum, a free-to-attend, two-day virtual event from April 27-28, 2022. The forum examines a range of analytical techniques and how these can be applied during the development, formulation, and manufacture of pharmaceuticals. The event is relevant to anyone involved in analyzing pharmaceuticals, and will feature presentations from industry, academia and Rigaku experts, who will share their thoughts and experiences.
The forum will feature insightful presentations from industry heavyweights such as GSK, BASF, Merck and Nanomi. These will be augmented by presentations from research groups across Europe, USA and Israel as well as by Rigaku experts.
Presentations will address various analytical aspects of pharmaceuticals from the initial stages of drug development, structural elucidation of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), behavior of APIs and excipients in response to external stimuli such as temperature and humidity, all the way to the structure of tablets and pills and rapid identification of pharmaceuticals.
The theory and application of a range of analytical techniques will be presented, including:
· Crystallographic structure determination by single-crystal X-ray diffraction (SC-XRD)
· Crystallographic structure determination of nanocrystals too small for SC-XRD using electron diffraction (ED)
· Behavior of APIs under specific conditions and interactions with excipients, as well as determination of PDF (pair distribution function), polymorphism, crystallinity, amorphous content and phase composition by powder X-ray diffraction
· Nanoparticle characterization by small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) investigation of changes under different environments and polymorphic changes by thermal analysis – including several techniques such as DSC (differential scanning calorimetry) and TGA (thermogravimetric analysis)
· Rapid phase identification by Raman
· Non-destructively investigation of structure and integrity of pharmaceuticals by computed tomography (CT)
To attend this free event, please register at www.rigaku.com/forum/pharma2022.
Dr. Cameron Chai
Rigaku Corporation
Cameron.Chai@rigakurep.com
