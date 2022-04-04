Memphis Electronic Appoints Lars Hansen to lead Nordics Sales Region
It is increasingly complex to design embedded solutions. This is where MEMPHIS comes in. With our expertise and in-depth know how we help manufacturers to find just the right memory components.”OBERURSEL, DEUTSCHLAND, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEMPHIS Electronic, a leading specialized distributor of memory ICs, modules and flash solutions, has appointed Lars Hansen as sales manager for its Nordic region consisting of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Baltic States. In his role, Lars Hansen will support existing accounts and will focus on targeting new customers in the embedded and industrial markets with the extensive memory portfolio ranging from the latest generation technology to legacy products of 20 different manufacturers.
“Although memory components have become somewhat a commodity, it is increasingly complex to design embedded solutions with the ever more dependencies and parameters that need to be considered,” said Marco Mezger, COO of MEMPHIS Electronic. “This is where MEMPHIS comes in. With our expertise and in-depth know how our team can help manufacturers to find just the right memory components that meet their needs over the entire life cycle of their products. We’re excited to have Lars Hansen join our team to bring this expertise to more customers in Europe.”
Lars Hansen brings extensive experience in sales roles in the semiconductor industry paired with profound technical knowledge in embedded design from his roles with NXP Semiconductors and Microchip Technology.
“While the Nordics traditionally have been known for the telecom industry, the region nurtured a healthy manufacturing industry as well as a substantial start-up scene focused on the development of high-end technology for the industrial and embedded markets,” explained Lars Hansen. “I’m looking forward to helping manufacturers in the region to select, sample, qualify and deliver the memory solutions that best meet the individual requirements of the target application.”
As the semiconductor market is a very volatile industry, MEMPHIS operates owned warehouses in Germany, Hong Kong and the United States which enables customers to become more independent of supply chain issues.
About MEMPHIS Electronic
MEMPHIS Electronic is a leading specialized distributor for memory ICs, memory modules and NAND flash solutions. Founded in 1991 the company has 30 years of experience in the market. With a 100 percent focus on memory and a portfolio of over 20 manufacturers, MEMPHIS Electronic provides a wide range of memory solutions for demanding embedded applications. Memory experts in fifteen locations worldwide provide regional support and manufacturer recommendations, to ensure the most suitable technology solution for their customer ́s projects. For more information please visit: www.memphis.de/en
