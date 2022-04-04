Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market | North America expected registering a CAGR of 3.2% during forecast period

Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market is expected to reach $ 0.12 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 2.6%

North America offers profitable opportunities for key players operating in the refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market, thereby registering the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure coupled with high patient awareness levels and high prevalence of target diseases.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms, by Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global refurbished DNA sequencing market size platforms was valued at $0.089 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $0.12 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The process of determining the order and precise sequence of nucleotides in genomes and chromosomes is known as DNA sequencing. DNA sequencing comprises the technology that determines the order of all the four bases of nucleotides, such as, guanine, adenine, thymine, and cytosine. DNA sequencing is an efficient way, by which a protein or RNA is sequenced, and this technology has become a key process in the area of medicine, diagnosis of diseases, molecular biology, evolution biology, metagenomics, forensics, anthropology, and other sciences. DNA sequencing platforms are used for the process of DNA sequencing and used or refurbished platforms are comparatively less expensive as compared to new platforms.

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market has positive impact of COVID-19 due to increase in adoption of DNA sequencing to identify the strain of new coronavirus. A huge number of researches were conducted on DNA and RNA of corona virus to understand how it enters human cells and to learn about its pathogenesis. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to significantly have a positive impact on the growth of the global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market.

The refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market is segmented on the basis of region. Based on region, the market analyzed across North America, Europe, and RoW. RoW accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2020, followed by Europe and North America.

Refurbished Dna Sequencing Platforms Market Segmentation

The refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market is segmented on the basis of region. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, and RoW. RoW constituted the highest market share in the global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market in 2020, followed by Europe and North America. North America is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure coupled with high patient awareness levels and high prevalence of target diseases.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for DNA sequencing and strong presence of key players

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the total market value of refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market report ?

The total market value of refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market is $89.83 million in 2020.

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

The forecast period for refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market is 2021 to 2030

Q3. What is the market value of refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market in 2021?

The market value of refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market in 2021 is $102.94 million.

