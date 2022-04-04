Sea Lead Strengthens Global Leadership Team with Appointment of Henry Schmidl

Henry Schmidl, MD Sea Lead

New Managing Director Brings Extensive Industry Experience and Knowledge to One Of The World’s Fastest-Growing Shipping Lines

I am delighted to be joining Sea Lead at this point in time.... Without a doubt, the market presents many challenges but also many opportunities for a focused shipping line to take advantage of” — Henry Schmidl, Managing Director, Sea Lead

SINGAPORE, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Lead Shipping today announced the appointment of Henry Schmidl as Managing Director of Sea Lead, effective April 1, 2022. Schmidl will be responsible for executing Sea Lead’s strategy and driving its operational and commercial performance. He will be based in Singapore.

As an industry veteran with experience in Europe, the United States, and Asia, Schmidl has a wealth of knowledge from both liner shipping and forwarding companies, and commented, “I am delighted to be joining Sea Lead at this point in time and look forward to taking the company to new heights. Without a doubt, the market presents many challenges these days but we also see many opportunities for a focused and agile shipping line to take advantage of. I am confident that the team and I will be able to continue our expansion and offer a wide range of services to our customers.”

While a relative newcomer to the ranks of global shipping lines, Sea Lead has grown quickly in the last few years and is now ranked number 22 by industry expert Alphaliner. Recent services have been announced from Asia to Australia and Asia to east coast United States, which complement existing services that link Asia to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, Mediterranean, and west coast United States, plus intra Mediterranean and intra Middle East services. Sea Lead will continue to expand and develop new services as it looks to support its fast-growing customer base and satisfy the demand for cargo worldwide.

Schmidl possesses over 25 years of experience in various commercial and operational management roles, encompassing both liner shipping and forwarding. His most recent role was as the CEO, South Asia, Agility Logistics Ltd based in Hong Kong. Past experience has included senior roles at Schenker and Kuehne Nagel, while his liner shipping experience was with CSAV Norasia Container Lines in Europe and the United States.

About Sea Lead Shipping

Sea Lead Shipping Pte Ltd is a privately-owned global shipping line founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore. Sea Lead has a presence in 18 countries and is focused on enabling and simplifying international trade among major economies and between emerging markets.

For more information please contact Sea Lead Media Contact Toby Edwards, at toby@sea-lead.com or visit sea-lead.com