Lateral Flow Readers Market Share 2021- Assessments for the Regional and Country-Level Segments | Abbott, Axxin, QIAGEN
EINPresswire.com/ -- New Study Reports “Lateral Flow Readers Market 2022, Global Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation Forecasts 2030” has been Added. In terms of revenue, lateral flow readers market was valued at US$ 5051.61 Mn in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.44% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). Some of the players operating in the Lateral Flow Readers Market are Abbott, ABINGDON HEALTH, Axxin , BBI Solutions, BioAssay Works LLC, Creative Diagnostics , Detekt Biomedical LLC., DIALUNOX , Gm Design Development , Hamamatsu Photonics K.K , IUL, SA , NOWDiagnostics, QIAGEN, VICAM, A Waters Business, amongst others.
Industry Trends
Lateral flow measurement technology has seen a considerable growth in recent years. The advancement in manufacturing technology, coupled with the rise in investment in lateral flow devices for medical application is a major reason for the evolution of lateral flow measurement technology. Lateral flow readers can detect colloidal gold and coloured monodisperse latex particles with the help of device cameras, and can detect fluorescent particles with the help of LED excitation. The ability of these devices to connect assay results at the point of care, with other components of the healthcare system, thereby enhancing medical care, is helping in its increased adoption in the healthcare industry. These devices can store numerous test results, and provide data to healthcare experts who are situated in different locations using internet. Modern lateral flow readers can work as a mini computer, and provide computations. They can also be connected to computers using USB ports, and the test results can be analyzed using quantitative analytics, thereby reducing error in medical diagnosis. Some of the aspects associated with lateral flow readers include sensitivity, robustness and connectivity. The growth of forensics and medical care applications with the help of lateral flow readers is helping in the increase in revenue in the global lateral flow readers market.
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the operations of businesses around the globe. The healthcare industry, in particular, has been forced to work overtime to cater to individuals who have been affected by coronavirus. However, the pandemic's impact on the global lateral flow readers market has been positive. Companies are increasingly providing lateral flow readers that is helping individuals monitor flow readings from the comfort of their home. Furthermore, lateral flow meters that can help in COVID-19 detection is being focused by the market participants. Remote diagnostics initiatives in the healthcare industry has led to the growth of the global lateral flow readers market. The ability of the lateral flow meters to provide patient information directly to the healthcare professionals using IoT or cloud-based data transfers has resulted in the increased use of these instruments during the pandemic. Hence, the pandemic is expected to lead to the higher adoption of lateral flow meters in the coming years, thereby helping in the growth of the global lateral flow readers market.
Delivery Model
Lateral Flow Readers Market:
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Component
• Hardware& Accessories
• Solutions
• Services
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Type
• Bench Top
• Portable Handheld
• Smartphone Readers
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Measurement Method
• Fluorescence Method
• Absorption/ Colorimetric Method
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Application
• Environmental Testing
• Medical/Point-of-Care Testing
o Infectious Disease Diagnosis (Including Coronavirus and Influenza Infections
o Cardiovascular Diseases
o Immunodetection
o Fertility/Pregnancy Testing
o Others
• Food & Beverage Testing
• Veterinary
• Forensic
• Others
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By End Users
• Laboratories
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Diagnostic Centers
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Others
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Sales Channel
• Direct
• Indirect
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, regional, country, grade, end use industry, and application market size and their forecast from 2022-2030
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, grade, end use industry, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Lateral Flow Readers
• Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.
Industry Trends
Lateral flow measurement technology has seen a considerable growth in recent years. The advancement in manufacturing technology, coupled with the rise in investment in lateral flow devices for medical application is a major reason for the evolution of lateral flow measurement technology. Lateral flow readers can detect colloidal gold and coloured monodisperse latex particles with the help of device cameras, and can detect fluorescent particles with the help of LED excitation. The ability of these devices to connect assay results at the point of care, with other components of the healthcare system, thereby enhancing medical care, is helping in its increased adoption in the healthcare industry. These devices can store numerous test results, and provide data to healthcare experts who are situated in different locations using internet. Modern lateral flow readers can work as a mini computer, and provide computations. They can also be connected to computers using USB ports, and the test results can be analyzed using quantitative analytics, thereby reducing error in medical diagnosis. Some of the aspects associated with lateral flow readers include sensitivity, robustness and connectivity. The growth of forensics and medical care applications with the help of lateral flow readers is helping in the increase in revenue in the global lateral flow readers market.
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the operations of businesses around the globe. The healthcare industry, in particular, has been forced to work overtime to cater to individuals who have been affected by coronavirus. However, the pandemic's impact on the global lateral flow readers market has been positive. Companies are increasingly providing lateral flow readers that is helping individuals monitor flow readings from the comfort of their home. Furthermore, lateral flow meters that can help in COVID-19 detection is being focused by the market participants. Remote diagnostics initiatives in the healthcare industry has led to the growth of the global lateral flow readers market. The ability of the lateral flow meters to provide patient information directly to the healthcare professionals using IoT or cloud-based data transfers has resulted in the increased use of these instruments during the pandemic. Hence, the pandemic is expected to lead to the higher adoption of lateral flow meters in the coming years, thereby helping in the growth of the global lateral flow readers market.
Delivery Model
Lateral Flow Readers Market:
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Component
• Hardware& Accessories
• Solutions
• Services
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Type
• Bench Top
• Portable Handheld
• Smartphone Readers
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Measurement Method
• Fluorescence Method
• Absorption/ Colorimetric Method
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Application
• Environmental Testing
• Medical/Point-of-Care Testing
o Infectious Disease Diagnosis (Including Coronavirus and Influenza Infections
o Cardiovascular Diseases
o Immunodetection
o Fertility/Pregnancy Testing
o Others
• Food & Beverage Testing
• Veterinary
• Forensic
• Others
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By End Users
• Laboratories
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Diagnostic Centers
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Others
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Sales Channel
• Direct
• Indirect
Lateral Flow Readers Market: By Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, regional, country, grade, end use industry, and application market size and their forecast from 2022-2030
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, grade, end use industry, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Lateral Flow Readers
• Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.
