Global Airport Moving Walkway Systems Market 2021 Expected to Reach $2.9 billion by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Airport Moving Walkway Systems Market

ise in new construction, expansion, and renovation of airport make way for new installation, modernization, and maintenance of airport moving walkway systems

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global airport moving walkway systems market size accounted for $1.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global airport moving walkway systems market, in terms of revenue, accounting about 40.5% share of the global airport moving walkway systems industry, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, thereby hindering growth of the airport moving walkway systems market. However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.



Download PDF Sample Copy : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6559



In the last couple of decades, rise has been witnessed in the number of air travelers due to increase in tourism and preference of travelling by air over road and rail by the middle class population. Thus, rise in number of travelers has led to construction new airport and expand or renovate the existing airports. For instance, as per the data published by the World Bank Group, over 70.2 million passengers in France used airline to travel in 2018, and the number is expected to considerably increase till 2027. Thus, the French Government has decided to invest around $270 million and increase the capacity of the Marseille airport by 40% by 2023. Furthermore, China has planned to construct 216 new airports by 2035 to meet the growing demands for air travel.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6559



Thus, rise in new construction, expansion, and renovation of airport make way for new installation, modernization, and maintenance of airport moving walkway systems. For instance, in February 2019, it was announced that installation of moving walkway systems will be done from terminal 1 to the parking lot of Bengaluru Airport in India. Moreover, Otis signed a contract with London Gatwick Airport in February 2019 for the maintenance of 340 units of elevators, escalators, and moving walkways for the period of five years. This will help in the airport moving walkway systems market growth during the forecast period.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6559



Key Findings Of The Study

• On the basis of business type, the new installation segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• By type, the belt type segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• Depending on angle, the horizontal segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest in airport moving walkway systems market share in 2020, followed by North America, Europe, and

LAMEA.



Market players-

Analogue Holdings Limited (ATAL Engineering Group), Fujitec Co., Ltd, Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., Kone Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Schindler, and Stannah

________________________________________________________________________

Related Reports :

Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-crushers-and-screeners-market

Deep Sea Mining Equipment & Technologies Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deep-sea-mining-equipment-and-technologies-market-A12444

Home Warranty Service Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-warranty-service-market-A13578

Windows and Doors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/windows-and-doors-market

Construction Equipment Rental Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-equipment-rental-market-A06656



