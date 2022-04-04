Royalton Barracks / Violating Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001269
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 4/4/22, 0312 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Harlow Rd., Royalton
VIOLATIONS: Violating Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jasper Digby
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/4/22 at approximately 0312 hours there was a report that Jasper Digby was violating his conditions of release by being at a residence he was ordered to stay away from. Upon arriving at that residence, Digby was located and taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Digby was given a citation to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on 4/4/22 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/4/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov