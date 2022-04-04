Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Violating Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001269

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 4/4/22, 0312 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harlow Rd., Royalton

VIOLATIONS: Violating Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jasper Digby

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/4/22 at approximately 0312 hours there was a report that Jasper Digby was violating his conditions of release by being at a residence he was ordered to stay away from. Upon arriving at that residence, Digby was located and taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Digby was given a citation to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on 4/4/22 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/4/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

