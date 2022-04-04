Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 30% Through 2026

Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biosimilar therapeutic peptides market size is expected to grow from $0.93 billion in 2021 to $1.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s biosimilar therapeutic peptides market research the market is expected to reach $3.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 30.3%. The increasing aging population is projected to surge the patients with chronic diseases contributing to the biosimilar therapeutic peptides market growth.

The biosimilar therapeutic peptides market consists of sales of biosimilar therapeutic peptides by the companies that are engaged in developing and commercialization of biosimilar peptides drugs for therapeutic applications. Peptide drugs are used as replacement therapies which supplements peptide hormones when the endogenous levels tend to decrease. Biosimilar therapeutic peptides find its application in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, respiratory conditions, cancer, and respiratory diseases.

Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Trends

During the forecast period, biosimilar therapeutic peptides industry is expected to witness a growth in research collaborations as well as research funding approvals. Key companies are focusing on collaborations with companies and organizations to enhance their research & developments, expand their product portfolio, and geographical reach.

Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Segments

The global biosimilar therapeutic peptide market is segmented:

By Route of Administration: Parenteral Route, Transdermal Route, Others

By Application: Cancer, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Metabolic Disorders, Infection, Hematological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Dermatology, Respiratory Disorders

By Type: Innovative, Generic

By Geography: The global biosimilar therapeutic peptides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biosimilar therapeutic peptides market overviews, analyzes and market forecast market size and growth, market share, segments and geographies, players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The biosimilar therapeutic peptides industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novartis AG, and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

