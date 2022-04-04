Increasing Access To Internet Services Globally Positively Impacts Non-Fiction Books Market Growth

Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of an online sales platform is expected to propel the non-fiction books market growth during the forecast period. With the increasing adoption and access to internet services globally, the number of digital buyers keeps increasing every year. Online platforms create significant value by enabling communication and trade. Besides, these online platforms have modest operating costs. Bookstores are investing more in online sales channels with the onset of coronavirus and people staying indoors. Online bookstores have also set up a display area of books about health knowledge targeting the epidemic, with a general discount of 20% to 30%. According to the non-fiction books market analysis, the volume of books being sold through online bookstores is higher than traditional bookstores.

Major players covered in the global non-fiction books industry are HarperCollins, Bloomsbury, Scholastic, Pearson, McGraw-Hill Publications, Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre, Thomas Reuters, and Elsiever.

The global non-fiction books market size is expected to grow from $13.27 billion in 2021 to $14.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

TBRC’s non-fiction books market overview shows that the print-on-demand orders will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors operating in the market as this helps in printing books that are of demand and that meet the exact needs of the market. Print-on-demand offers many advantages to the market and remains an important option that overcomes risking investment over a big press run by allowing authors to offer a print book. The demand for the idea/book is tested using the print-on-demand option and also the investment that could have been spent on a press run for other crucial steps like cover design and editing is saved thereby saving costs of inventory management. African government is committed to using green technologies and innovative solutions to help protect our planet and print-on-demand is one among them. In August 2021, BookBaby, a leading self-publishing service provider based in the United States, is expanding production with a new investment in an HP Indigo 100K Digital Press, providing more digital printing firepower to accelerate its growth in the publishing market. HP Indigo digital presses have made it possible for individuals and small publishers to print one-of-a-kind books in an efficient manner, thereby supporting the modern Print on a Demand publishing model.

In September 2021, Hachette Book Group, a US-based published company acquired Workman Publishing Co., Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Workman Publishing Co., Inc is a US-based trade book and calendars publisher. The Workman program is a powerful complement to HBG's existing publishing programs, and this acquisition has opened up new avenues for growth in exciting directions for HBG.

TBRC’s global non-fiction books market report is segmented by type into ebook, printed book, audio book, by category into religion, travel, biography, history/law/political science, business/economics, cooking/entertainment, computers, crafts/antiques/hobbies/games, performing arts, others, by distribution channel into online sales, bookstores, direct sales.

