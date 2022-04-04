Freelancer SEO Services Market Sees Massive Growth Rate At 22% With Increasing Internet Penetration

Freelancer SEO Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Freelancer SEO Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing internet penetration across the globe is expected to boost the freelancer SEO services market during the forecast period. An increase in internet penetration in day-to-day life resulted in to increase in various kinds of digital activity. As the internet becomes more important as a marketing tool for businesses, SEO is one of the most effective ways to attract more traffic to a website. E-commerce activity is highly influenced through a web search and 81% of people search online for a product or service. For instance, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has surged internet use by 50% to 70% as millions of people are going online for entertainment, online shopping, and other activities. In July 2020, more than 4.57 billion (60% of the global population) people globally were active internet users. In the twelve months to July 2020, 346 million new users came online which is equivalent to an increase of almost 950,000 new users each day. According to the freelancer SEO services market forecast, SEO is the best way to increase the chances of a product or service being on priority, increased internet penetration is one of the major drivers for the growth of the market.

The global freelancer SEO services market size is expected to grow from $9.77 billion in 2021 to $11.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $25.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.8%.



Freelancer SEO services market analysis shows that voice search is a growing trend in the market as they are gaining popularity in day-to-day life. The increased use of smartphones and smart speakers has greatly increased the potential for voice searches. According to research, voice search is at least used once daily by about 59% among 18-24 age group, 65% of 25 to 49-year-old customers, while 57% of people over 50 age group uses it daily. Voice searching behavior declines markedly in the 55+ age group and is higher in younger age groups. According to the latest data from the Global Web Index via Datareportal, this is now a common behavior with an average of 45% using voice commands or voice search. 60% of Indians followed by 56% of Indonesians and 55% of Chinese internet users aged between 16 and 64 are using a voice interface every month over devices like mobile, desktop, tablet, and more. Voice assistants are used as an interesting innovation as virtual assistants are becoming better and better at understanding the natural speech patterns of customers.

Major players covered in the global freelancer SEO services industry are Searchbloom, NextLeft, SmartSites, SEOBABA, OMR Digital, Reputation BUILDUP, Dcloud Solutions, SeoRankExpert Digital Agency, SEO Climber, Boston SEO Services, DigiVisi, Kbos2hm, Peak Websites, Kanoobi Media, Mr. Technique Inc., Digital Ducats Inc, and Lockedown Design & SEO.

TBRC’s global freelancer SEO services market research report is segmented by type into on page SEO, Off Page SEO, technical SEO, others, by application into large enterprises, small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), by end-user into professional services, IT services, ecommerce, hospitality, recreation, real estate, others.



Freelancer SEO Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (On Page SEO, Off Page SEO, Technical SEO), By Application (Large Enterprises, Small And Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By End User (Professional Services, IT Services, Ecommerce, Hospitality, Recreation, Real Estate) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a freelancer SEO services market overview, freelancer SEO services market forecast freelancer SEO services market size and freelancer SEO services market growth for the whole market, freelancer SEO services market segments, freelancer SEO services market geographies, freelancer SEO services market trends, freelancer SEO services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

