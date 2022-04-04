M1 Legal- Timeshare Justice Pioneers Fernando Sansegundo. - Our justice team are making the difference for consumers

March 2022: Another record month for trailblazing firm of timeshare lawyers, M1 Legal

"The timeshare company lawyers are running out of ways to delay the claims process. Timeshare sales operations broke the law, and modern judges are making them pay.” — Fernando Sansegundo. Director of M1 Legal

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M1 Legal- Timeshare Justice Pioneers

Another record month for trailblazing firm of timeshare lawyers, M1 Legal

Legal juggernaut M1 Legal continues to bring cavalier timeshare companies to heel, as March 2022 sees yet more compensation records broken by the Malaga based firm of lawyers.

Justice for timeshare victims

Since 1999, timeshare companies have been ignoring laws enacted to protect consumers from being coerced into making life changing financial decisions

While on holiday in Spain. It took 17 years for the first resort to be brought to book. In 2016 a Norwegian Anfi member called Tove Grimsbo was awarded around €40,000 as compensation for Anfi having illegally sold her a contract of over 50 years longevity. Up until this historic win, timeshare companies had been able to stave off the lawsuits against them. But Fru Grimsbo's victory opened the door for the avalanche of claims that has followed.

https://www.m1legal.com/our-victories

Since 2016, Spanish timeshare companies have been fighting a losing battle with expert lawyers working on behalf of illegally sold customers.

M1 Legal (M1) quickly established themselves as the leaders in this field.

M1 Legal

M1 are a specialist firm of timeshare lawyers who work exclusively with Europe's principal timeshare claims firm, European Consumer Claims (ECC). Because there are hundreds of thousands of mis-sold timeshare owners in need of help seeking justice, ECC consults with clients to determine the strength of their case, before selecting the strongest claims for referral to the lawyers at M1.

Since 2016, M1 have been systematically challenging and defeating desperate legal 'nuisance tactics' employed by the timeshare resorts to slow down or put off the legal challenges. With each new success, the claims process becomes swifter.

In 2022, M1 is winning victory after victory.

Fernando Sansegundo is the head of M1 Legal. "We are less than 3 months into 2022 and we have already secured 105 separate victories for our clients," he confirms. "This represents a total compensation award amount of £1,680,082. It is the best start to a year we have had since our inception."

March 2022

"Right now, nearing the end of March 2022 we have already broken all previous monthly records," continues Sansegundo. "There have been 39 court victories since the first day of this month. With 3 business days remaining, the total compensation award number so far is an incredible £573,190.

"That is 39 people who are not only free of their timeshare contracts and annual fee obligations, but were also awarded a financial windfall at the same time."

There have been some significant individual victories in May: Lynne and Ken D. were awarded £42,987 for a claim against Club Gran Anfi. Club La Costa were ordered to pay £38,128 to Michael W. Angela and Derek W were awarded a whopping £59,175 in their case against Marriot Vacation Club, and there was also a £21,526 compensation award win against Diamond Resorts for Mark Andrew S.

Most of these clients only contacted ECC to find out how to be free from the commitment of annual timeshare fees. The compensation awards are a welcome bonus.

"These are significant amounts of money," says Fernando. "It's enough to buy a luxury car, or even add an extension to a house. On average the compensation awards that our lawyers win for ECC/M1 clients is in excess of £20,000.

"Two clients who received their award money last week, an Ayrshire couple

called Douglas and Linda, called me to tell me they are having the entire inside of their home remodelled. They were so happy speaking to me on the phone. It is calls like that which remind me how lucky I am to do this job."

Fernando Sansegundo. Director of M1 Legal

Now is the time

"The real hard work in timeshare claims has been done," explains Fernando.

"The timeshare company lawyers are running out of ways to delay the claims process. Timeshare sales operations broke the law, and modern judges are making them pay. https://www.m1legal.co,/our-victories

"People due compensation who apply now face a much shorter wait than people who started their claims back in 2016. If you bought timeshare in Spain, on or after the 5th January 1999, then you may be entitled to financial recompense too."

To find out whether M1 Legal can help you, get in touch with ECC for a confidential consultation about your options.

ECC provides timeshare claims services, expert advice and help E: (for media enquiries): mark.jobling@ecc-eu.com

E: (for client enquiries) EUROPE: info@ecc-eu.com USA:info@americanconsumerclaims.com

T: EUROPE: +44800 6101 512 / +44 203 6704 616. USA: 1-877 796 2010

Monday to Friday: UK timings: 9am-8pm. Saturday/Sunday closed. USA 9am -8pm EST. Sunday closed

Follow European Consumer Claims on Facebook here Follow European Consumer Claims on Twitter here Follow European Consumer Claims on LinkedIn here Follow European Consumer Claims on Medium here Follow European Consumer Claims on YouTube here Follow European Consumer Claims on Newsdesk here

Follow Andrew Cooper (CEO of European Consumer Claims) on Twitter here Andrew Cooper background article can be read here

Relevant websites for this article

www.m1legal.com

www.timeshareadvicecentre.co.uk www.timeshare.lawyer www.ecc-eu.com

https://www.m1legal.com/our-victories

If you would like to opt out of future emails, please [UNSUBSCRIBE]