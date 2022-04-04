Increase In Consumer Purchasing Power Improves The Children And Young Adult Books Market Growth

Children And Young Adult Books Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Children And Young Adult Books Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the disposable income of consumers contributed to the children and young adult books market growth. An increase in disposable income boosts consumer purchasing power and increases the probability of consumer spending in leisure activities including reading books. For instance, the national median family income in the US for the fiscal year 2021 was $79,900, an increase from $78,500 in the fiscal year 2020. According to TBRC’s children and young adult books market overview, the increase in the disposable income of consumers drove the market.

Read more on the Global Children And Young Adult Books Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/children-and-young-adult-books-global-market-report

The global children and young adult books market size is expected to grow from $10.82 billion in 2021 to $11.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Major players covered in the global children and young adult books industry are Hachette Book Group, Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, Phoenix Publishing House, Bonnier, China Publishing Group, De Agostini Editore, HarperCollins Publishers, Informa, Kadokawa Publishing, Kodansha, Shogakukan, Penguin Random House (Random House), Amazon.com, China South Publishing & Media Group, Bungeishunju, Planeta, Sanoma Media, Pearson, McGraw-Hill Education, Wolters Kluwer, Reed Elsevier, Grupo Planeta, ThomsonReuters, Scholastic, Cengage, Springer Science and Business Media, Shueisha, Wiley, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Gakken, and Oxford University Press.

Children and young adult books market trends include books publishing companies increasingly implementing personalized storybooks that allow inserting children's names, interests in the story. Most of the companies are publishing personalized bedtime storybooks. For instance, Wonderbly publishes a personalized story that lets the children imagine themselves doing some extraordinary things, and it also publishes a book for each age group accordingly. Bookyboo is another company that provides personalized books for children.

TBRC’s global children and young adult books market analysis report is segmented by type into print book, ebook, audiobook, by end-user into children (2 to 10 years), adolescents (11 to 17 years), young adults (18 to 25 years), by distribution channel into online distribution, offline distribution.

Children and Young Adult Books Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Print Book, Ebook, Audiobook), By End-user (Children (2 to 10 Years), Adolescents (11 to 17 Years), Young adults (18 to 25 Years)), By Distribution Channel (Online Distribution, Offline Distribution) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a children and young adult books market overview, forecast children and young adult books market size and growth for the whole market, children and young adult books market segments, geographies, children and young adult books market trends, children and young adult books market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Children And Young Adult Books Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3645&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Magazines, Newspapers), By Platform (Print, Digital), By Business Model (Subscription, Advertising) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/newspaper-magazines-publishers-global-market-report

Fiction Books Global Market Report 2022 – By Type of Fiction (Short Story, Novella, Novel), By Type of Book (Physical Book, E- Book, Audio Book), By Genre (Action And Adventure, Young Adult, Crime/Mystery, Drama, Horror/Paranormal/Ghost, Science Fiction), By End-User (Children, Young Adults, Adults) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiction-books-global-market-report

Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (eBook, Printed Book, Audio book), By Category (Religion, Travel, Biography, History/Law/Political Science, Business/Economics, Cooking/Entertainment, Computers, Crafts/Antiques/Hobbies/Games, Performing Arts), By Distribution channel (Online Sales, Bookstores, Direct Sales) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-fiction-books-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC