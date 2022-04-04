Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault & VAPO
CASE#: 22B1001379
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/05/2022 @ 2119 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 , Whitingham Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Sheila Arel
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified Sheila Arel had assaulted a household member at a residence in Whitingham and subsequently fled the scene. Arel was unable to be located at the time of the incident and in the days and weeks to follow, however on 4/3/2022, Arel called the Westminster State Police Barracks to report an unrelated incident. Troopers responded to her location to investigate the complaint and found her to be in a violation of an abuse prevention order. Arel was arrested for the previous domestic assault and violation of the above order. Arel was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks where she was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 4/4/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/4/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windham
