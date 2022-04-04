Cameron & Nadene McIntyre and Pranjit Kalita Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Cameron and Nadene McIntyre, husband and wife team behind Punch Gunk Pranjit Kalita, Founding Consultant of “koyn: the opinion network” (“coin”)

Cameron and Nadene McIntyre, husband and wife team behind Punch Gunk. Pranjit Kalita, Founding Consultant of “koyn: the opinion network” (“coin”) .

Bounce it off as many people who will take the time to listen to you. Listen to their feedback. Revise your idea, rinse and repeat.” — Cameron and Nadene McIntyre, husband & wife team behind Punch Gunk

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Electric vehicle sales continue to grow, even when there weren't many 'refueling' locations across the country, this was due to successful marketing, branding and positive image view. With Fotis Georgiadis' help, you can expand your marketing, build your corporate image and solidify your brand.

-

Cameron and Nadene McIntyre, husband and wife team behind Punch Gunk

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. Can you share a few ideas from your experience about how to overcome this challenge?

We have thought of this a lot. Good ideas have to be actionable. Regardless of the idea, whether it be a business idea or a plan to get rid of your kitchen ants: if it can’t be done, it’s just fun to talk about.

In launching a business idea, we believe there are a few checklist elements that need to be in place.

1) Is your good idea actionable, can it be done?

2) What is the plan to get it done?

3) Do you have or can you obtain the resources required to get it done?

4) Are you prepared for a lot of work over a long period of time?

The idea of Punch Gunk came to us from first-hand experience. Being athletic adults, we were simply not impressed with the topical pain relievers currently available. They all smelled bad, were greasy, and didn’t work well. Could there be something better? We had an idea. We asked athletes, coaches, and trainers what they used and if they liked it. The response over and over again was, “We use what is available, and, no, we don’t like it”. Now we thought we might have a good idea. Did we have the resources necessary? We explored costs, processes, regulations, and market space. Our research showed it was possible to develop, produce and bring Punch Gunk to market.

Now in our fifth year, we are just coming to understand checklist item #4.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

We think it’s rare to have a truly original ‘it’s never been done before’ idea and it’s not necessary to have that idea. There are countless products and services available today. One of our competitor products was introduced in 1918. Clearly, we were not the first, but we did think we could develop a better formula than one that is 104 years old.

A better product or better service is a clear path to success.

There are two fundamentals in the early stages of development:

1) Get to know your market space

The full interview is available here

-

Pranjit Kalita, Founding Consultant of “koyn: the opinion network” (“coin”)

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

Surely! Going off of some of the specifics related to ideation that I mentioned earlier, here are the general steps to go from idea to product in customers’s hands –

Make sure you do your market research and poll prospective customers to sanity check the viability of the problem you are trying to solve.

Check to see if there are products out there that already implement your solution. If yes, then ask yourself why they’re failing and how you will be different. If not, ascertain that a good macro case backs up the market research you’ll have done on #1 and then get to designing and implementing the product.

File a patent, if applicable. This is not the most important thing for software products, but wherever applicable, and if affordable, do so. You can do so in 2 steps — provisional patent for 1 year, which is relatively inexpensive, and then a deeper, more inclusive patent once the provisional patent expires. There are lots of great patent attorneys out there!

Make sure you find a good team and build a good culture, and select the best people for specific departments of your product — development, marketing, finance, etc. Do not make compromises on this stage otherwise it’ll negatively affect your company later on.

Make sure you incorporate the company soon and have attorneys take care of the operating agreements among the founding team. This shows to prospective investors that you are real and not just a bunch of hobbyists. Professional handling of documents is important even at the beginning of a company.

Once you are ready to delve into the product, build it, test, iterate, and repeat the process until you’re satisfied.

Complete reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

