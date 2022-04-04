Biometric-as-a-Service Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 : Fujitsu, Thales, Lexis Nexis

Emergen Research Logo

Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.41 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 19.8%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include advancements in technology coupled with rising demand for Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) technology in automotive, commercial centers, defense & security and consumer electronics applications, among others.

Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) is an efficient solution to traditional biometric software models. The technology enables all type of organizations to deploy and use biometric in day-to-day operations. With BaaS, users can start practicing facial recognition and fingerprint scanning to enroll customers and employees to combat fraud as well as to streamline customer service without the use of expensive, time-consuming, and resource-intensive software acquisition and integration processes.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/621

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• In May 2020, Innovatrics and Daltrey, which is an ID access management company, partnered to develop Biometric-as-a-Service solution for frictionless authentication with passive liveness detection. Most current biometric facial recognition benchmarks show Innovatrics technology is among the fastest in identifying people from large data sets.

• Face recognition detects faces in real-time on camera, matches these with faces that has already been fed into the system and identifies people. It can also identify a person even if there are changes in facial features or expression, less optimal lighting, and the face is at different angles from the camera. It is used to prevent retail crime, find missing people, protect law enforcement, and is also used in casinos to recognise the moment a suspicious gambler enters the casino.

• Large enterprises segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid deployment of biometric-as-a-service technology as a result of benefits this technology provides. Various BFSI, manufacturing, IT, and healthcare giants have started to deploy BaaS in their respective security infrastructure as necessity for such need arises.

The report also studies the key companies of the Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Fujitsu, Thales, Lexis Nexis, Idemia, Microsoft, Google, Accenture, Fingerprints, Amazon, and Bayometric.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biometric-as-a-service-market

Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global biometric-as-a-service market on the basis of offering, type, organization size, vertical, and region:

• Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Solutions

o Services

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Face Recognition

o Fingerprint Recognition

o Voice Recognition

o Iris Recognition

o Palm and Vein Recognition

o Others (DNA, Signature, Keystroke)

• Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Small and Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o BFSI

o Education

o Government (Public Administration)

o IT and ITES

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Others

1. Entertainment

2. Transportation

3. Energy and Utilities

4. Retail

5. Telecommunication

6. Other Professional Services

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/621

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biometric-as-a-service-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/621

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ www.emergenresearch.com

Virtual Reality Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3334668

Coastal Surveillance Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3334693

Cloud ERP Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3334755

Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3334763

Location Analytics Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3334774

IDaaS Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3334782

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-biometric-as-a-service-market