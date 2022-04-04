Insurtech Market Expected to Reach $158.99 Billion by 2030 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis

Insurtech Market: Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Insurtech Market by Offering (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Big Data & Business Analytics, IoT, and Others), End User (Life & Health Insurance and Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance), and Application (Product Development & Underwriting, Sales & Marketing, Policy Admin Collection & Disbursement, and Claims Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global Insurtech market size was valued at $9.41 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $158.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing Insurtech Market dynamics, key segments, competitive landscape, major investment pockets, and investment feasibility. These data and statistics will offer a valuable source of guidance for startups, stakeholders, leading market players, and investors to avail useful insights regarding the market and implement necessary strategies.

The research provides an extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Insurtech Market growth. These insights are useful for determining further strategies and tap on opportunities to achieve sustainable growth. This information and its thorough explanations will also help in knowing driving forces and adopt strategies for realizing growth. Moreover, market players, investors, and new entrants can adopt these insights for identifying the market potential and achieve competitive advantage.

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players operating in the global Insurtech Market. The leading market players analyzed in the report include Damco Group, DXC Technology Company, Majesco, Oscar Insurance, OutSystems, Quantemplate, Shift Technology, Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC, Wipro Limited, and Zhongan Insurance.

The report offers a business outline coupled with financial analysis and portfolio analysis of services and products. Furthermore, it includes the latest advancements, information, and news based on acquisitions and mergers, business expansions, new growth strategies, collaborations, latest product launches, and recent developments to provide a better understanding and insights of the industry to the existing as well as new entrants in the Insurtech Market. This information also helps the market players to make strategic decisions to remain competitive in the market, throughout. Moreover, the report also provides the top market players that are ruling the market.

The report offers a comprehensive segmentation of the global Insurtech Market share on the basis of type, applications, end users and region. A detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment is provided in the report with the help of tabular and graphical formats. This analysis is a valuable source of information in determining the largest revenue generating and fastest growing segments. Moreover, these insights will guide in adopting various strategies to achieve growth during the forecast period.

The research provides an extensive competitive scenario of the global Insurtech Market for different regions and respective countries. Regions analyzed in the report include North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The data and information about these regions and countries are valuable in determining the strategies and exploring Insurtech Market potential. AMR also provides the customization services for a specific region, country, and segment according to the requirements.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Insurtech Market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall Insurtech Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current Insurtech Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the Insurtech Market share of key vendors.

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key forces shaping global Insurtech market

3.3.Case studies

3.3.1.Case study 01

3.3.2.Case study 02

3.4.Impact of government regulations on the global Insurtech market

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Rapid digitalization of business models

3.5.1.2.Growth and consolidation of internet technologies

3.5.1.3.Saturation of the insurance industry

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.2.1.Changes to the legal & regulatory framework

3.5.2.2.Privacy & transparency concerns

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.5.3.1.Rapid growth in incorporation of technologies

3.5.3.2.Untapped potential of emerging economies

3.6.COVID-19 impact analysis on Insurtech market

3.6.1.Impact on Insurtech market size

3.6.2.Change in insurers trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19

3.6.3.Framework for market challenges faced by Insurtech solution providers

3.6.4.Economic impact on Insurtech solution providers

3.6.5.Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry

3.6.6.Opportunity analysis for Insurtech solution providers

