Homecare Pregnancy Test Kits Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth & Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Market Size – USD 808.2 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – increase in unplanned pregnancies coupled with the changing lifestyles.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global homecare pregnancy test kits market is forecast to reach USD 1391.8 million in 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global homecare pregnancy test kit market is growing at a substantial pace owing to the growing acceptance and inclination of the patients towards the newly invented advanced testing kits over the conventional ones. In order to substantialize the testing technique, every year, the research and development are carried out tremendously, and government bodies invest a handful of the amount in their R&D, which fuels up the market growth by a large margin during the forecast period.

The key factors responsible for driving the growth of the homecare pregnancy test kit market include the technological advancements in testing, a rise in the incidence of unplanned pregnancy globally, an increasing number of R&D, and improving effectiveness and clinical outcomes of the testing kits. Besides, the increase in healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for self-contained and quick test results coupled with the increasing age of women having first pregnancy are propelling the market growth. There is also the rapidly increasing disposable income in developing countries like India and China, which is coupled with the fact that the middle class in these regions is expanding on a large scale. Thus, the increasing investments the key market players for product development in the emerging market are expected to drive the growth of the overall market eventually. Furthermore, due to constant product innovation and enhanced accuracy, the adoption of an enhanced marketing strategy is driving the market during the forecast period.

However, limiting factors such as lack awareness among the population, lack of efficiency in tests, and high prices of kits, especially in the developing region, and rigorous regulations by the government, act as a restraining factor on the global market in the near future.

The COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak raised concern for the patient dealing with other underlying conditions such as pregnancy. However, government authorities had laid down several guidelines to ensure the safety of the patient as well as the healthcare professional. The market has experienced a downturn over the weeks, which may continue over the next few months. The increased patient pool suffering from COVID-19 has disrupted the balance in healthcare. This pandemic has affected the Asia Pacific region the most, with China at the center of the outbreak. Most initiatives have come to a temporary halt in multiple countries changed. The production, as well as supply chain, has been put on hold, causing losses to the manufacturers, dealers as well as consumers. The market might be facing a downside for the period. Still, with a rising health concern, the demand would be hitting the roof as soon as there is a development in the condition.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories Boditech Med Inc. Cardinal Health Confirm Biosciences Germaine Laboratories Siemens Piramal Enterprises Danaher Corporation Procter & Gamble Co., and Quidel Corporation among others.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Homecare Pregnancy Test Kits market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

pe of test Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Urine Test for HCG

Home Blood Test Kits for HCG

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Digital Devices

Strips/Dip Sticks & Cards

Line Indicators

Cassette

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Drug Store

Online

Supermarkets

Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Homecare Pregnancy Test Kits market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

