Video Telemedicine Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027
Reports And Data
The growing demand for video Telemedicine services amidst the coronavirus pandemic
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Video Telemedicine market size is estimated to reach USD 3.55 billion from USD 1.08 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 15.9% till 2027. The market growth is driven by a plethora of factors, including increasing incidence rate of chronic conditions, expanding patient pool across the globe, the surging requirement for diverse healthcare services like radiology and cardiology, lack of healthcare professions and service providers in rural areas, among others.
Video telemedicine is the systematic blend of telecommunication and IT to provide healthcare services at distant or remote places. It enables healthcare professionals to share information at multiple locations, reducing outpatient visits, along with effectively reducing the overall cost of healthcare. The growing demand for healthcare services amongst patients living in isolated communities and remote areas is generating huge demand for video telemedicine services. Moreover, the lack of availability of skilled healthcare professionals in these areas is also bolstering the demand for video telemedicine market.
The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus is a major contributing factor to the global video telemedicine market growth. The increasing incidence rate of the disease, growing burden on healthcare organizations, a limited number of healthcare works, lack of personal protective equipment, has prompted the healthcare industry to look for alternative ways for providing services. Moreover, social distancing being the key weapon and way of coping with the virus has further made video telemedicine highly relevant in the current crisis. Several benefits offered by video telemedicine services, including minimizing the risk of transmission of the virus due to hospital visits, will bolster market growth through 2027.
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
Competitive Landscape
The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Video Telemedicine market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.
Leading companies operating in the global Video Telemedicine market include:
Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Logitech, Plantronics, Inc., Cisco Systems, Sony Corporation, GlobalMed, Vidyo, Inc., Lifesize, Inc., ZTE Corporation and Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., among others. These industry players are adopting several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, new product development, and capacity expansion, thereby supporting the overall growth of the market. Moreover, rising investments by the key industry players for the R&D activities will further stimulate market growth over the analysis period.
Global Video Telemedicine market segmentation:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Services
Products
Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
3G
4G
5G
Broadband ISDN
Satellite Communication
ADSL
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Neurology & Psychiatry
Cardiology
Orthopedics
Dermatology
Radiology
Gynecology
Oncology
Dentistry
Pathology
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Home Care Services
Hospitals
Clinics
Regional analysis covers:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
U.K.
Germany
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
Israel
Rest of MEA
Thank you for reading our report. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report as per your requirement.
