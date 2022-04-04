Fluid Management Equipment Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 10.60 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – The rising demand of diagnosis of Fluid Management Equipment in oncology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fluid Management Equipment market is forecast to reach USD 17.66 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In patient care, fluid management plays a pivotal role, particularly in inpatient medical setting. In fluid management, it is essential to understand that every patient have different fluid needs that are needed to be considered by care providers. One particular aspect to be considered in fluid management is, in every case of fluid loss, it is importance to replace the lost fluids as accurately as possible. The fluids to be managed is dependent and varies on the medical condition of patients and differs by composition and volume. As an instance, when a patient is admitted to hospital with severe burns, the care user will require higher level of fluids as compared to a patient who is relatively healthy & allows to avoid oral consumption and waiting for a procedure. Similarly a patient admitted with diarrhea would require fluid composition varying from a patient admitted with hypovolemic shock. Usually for healthy individuals it is advised to consume fluids orally i.e. the natural route of food intake. However, care users with severe conditions may not be able to tolerate oral intake. Thus, fluid management is an integral aspect of care services for any patient admitted to hospital, which can be addressed with fluid management equipment like infusion therapy products. Alternative routes of administration like intravenous access can provide fluids directly to the vascular system.

In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share occupied by the region is attributed to continuously growing geriatric population, increasing incidence rate of chronic conditions and expanding healthcare sector.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Stryker, Smiths Medical, Olympus, Fresenius Medical Care, CONMED, Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Ecolab Inc., Ecolab Inc., Smiths Group PLC and Serres.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Fluid Management Equipment market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Fluid Management Equipment market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Fluid Management Equipment Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Infusion therapy products

Endoscopic fluid management products

Renal fluid management product

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Cardiology

Urology

Neurology

Orthopedic/Osteology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic centers

Home care settings

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the research report. We also provide report customization as per client request. Kindly contact us to know more about this customization feature and our team will offer you with the best suited report.

