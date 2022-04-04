Global Smart Lighting Market Expected to Reach $38.68 Billion by 2026 | Size, Share, Industry Trends & Analysis

Smart Lighting Market: Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Smart Lighting Market by offering, connectivity technology, lighting technology, application, and industrial vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," projects that the global smart lighting market size is estimated to reach $38.68 billion by 2026. In 2019, North America dominated the market, contributing more than a 33% share of the overall revenue, followed by Europe. Emerging advancements in smart lighting; rapid adoption of residential, commercial, and industrial automation; and rise in penetration of smart infrastructure fuel the global smart lighting market growth.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing Smart Lighting Market dynamics, key segments, competitive landscape, major investment pockets, and investment feasibility.

The research provides an extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Smart Lighting Market growth.

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players operating in the global Smart Lighting Market. The leading market players analyzed in the report include Acuity Brands, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc., Eaton, Deco Lighting, Inc., Dialight, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Syska.

The report offers a business outline coupled with financial analysis and portfolio analysis of services and products of key market players analyzed. Furthermore, it includes the latest advancements, information, and news based on acquisitions and mergers, business expansions, new growth strategies, collaborations, latest product launches, and recent developments. The leading market players analyzed in the report include Acuity Brands, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc., Eaton, Deco Lighting, Inc., Dialight, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Syska.

The report offers a comprehensive segmentation of the global Smart Lighting Market share on the basis of type, applications, end users and region. A detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment is provided in the report with the help of tabular and graphical formats. This analysis is a valuable source of information in determining the largest revenue generating and fastest growing segments. Moreover, these insights will guide in adopting various strategies to achieve growth during the forecast period.

The research provides an extensive competitive scenario of the global Smart Lighting Market for different regions and respective countries. Regions analyzed in the report include North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The data and information about these regions and countries are valuable in determining the strategies and exploring Smart Lighting Market potential. AMR also provides the customization services for a specific region, country, and segment according to the requirements.

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Smart Lighting Market

3.2.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. High threat of new entrants

3.2.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.2.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Growing demand of street lighting system

3.3.1.2. Increasing need for energy-efficient lighting system

3.3.1.3. High penetration of LED bulbs and lightnings globally

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High installation and maintenance cost in smart lightning system

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Emergence of IoT & AI technology for Smart Lightning

3.3.3.2. Growing developments in smart city projects, especially in APAC

