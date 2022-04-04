Ophthalmic Knives Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 1.56 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends– Rising incidences of ophthalmic surgeries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the ophthalmic knives market was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.33 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The market is extensively driven by increasing incidences of eye-related diseases in developed as well as developing countries. For instance, nearly 2 billion people had vision impairment across the world, either moderate or severe, due to some eye diseases in 2019, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Around 123.7 million people are affected by refractive error, 62.5 million people are affected by cataracts, 6.9 million by glaucoma, 4.2 million by corneal opacities, 3 million by diabetic retinopathy and 2 million by trachoma. The increasing acceptance of affordable and disposable knives and increasing adoption of ophthalmic knives in minimally invasive surgeries for the treatment of disorders like cataract and glaucoma are estimated to boost the market growth. As visual damage and blindness develop as critical public health problem, a number of healthcare professionals and ophthalmologists are using ophthalmic knives so as to improve the efficacy and reliability of the instruments and the procedure. The geriatric population, which is prone to eye disorders due to aging effects, is also driving the sector widely. The rising awareness about eye diseases could be another expected factor that would propel the demand. However, the precision and exquisite training required for the use of ophthalmic knives is expected to hinder the growth of ophthalmic knives.

The COVID-19 impact:

The pandemic outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 has impacted globally with more than 15 million cases. To reduce the impact of infection the restricted lock down and prohibited international trade have impacted negatively the market growth of ophthalmic knives for shorter span of time. Major developed nations like the U.S, U.K are prominently dependent on raw materials needed for manufacturing of ophthalmic knives. Moreover, the strict lockdown led to temporary shutdown of manufacturing plant to follow the physical distancing policy resulted into insufficient inventory of ophthalmic knives. In addition, the postponed or cancelled surgeries in mean time have obstructed the market growth furthermore. However, slow recovery of the market is estimated to bring stability in the market.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Alcon, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Bausch and Lomb Incorporated, Seiko Optical Products Co., Ziemer Group, Sidapharm, Hoya Corporation, Nidek Co., DGH Technology, and Alltion.

Design Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Crescent knives

MVR knives

Slit knives

Stab knives

Straight knives

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Reusable

Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Stainless Steel

Diamond

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Endothelial Keratoplasty

Cataract

Glaucoma

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

Others

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

