Fc Fusion Protein Market Research Report by Product - Global Forecast to 2028 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Emergen Research
The global Fc fusion protein market size reached USD 26.97 Billion in 2020
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fc fusion protein market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Fc Fusion Protein market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Fc Fusion Protein industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Fc Fusion Protein market.
Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/816
In vivo segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to rising demand for bio-therapeutic drugs.The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rising demand for drugs based on Fc fusion protein for diabetes treatment.
Increasing usage of Fc fusion proteins for in vivo and in vitro research and increasing use as drugs are some key factors driving global Fc fusion protein market revenue growth
Fc Fusion Protein Market Size – USD 26.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Increasing use of Fc fusion protein for vaccine
Some major companies in the market report include Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and 3SBio Inc.
In August 2021, Pfizer Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. announced reaching a formal agreement, in which Pfizer would acquire Trillium, which is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology firm developing novel cancer treatments. With the inclusion of next-generation, experimental immuno-therapeutics for hematological malignancies, the acquisition would improve Pfizer's expertise in Oncology.
Vaccination is becoming more important as the prevalence of infectious diseases rises around the globe. Increased use of Fc fusion protein for vaccines such as Filovirus vaccines is expected to boost market growth going ahead. In rabbits, mice, and monkeys, the immunogenicity of a CHO-expressed recombinant SARS-CoV-2 S1-Fc fusion protein as a potential COVID-19 vaccine option was studied. The immunogenicity of the S1-Fc fusion protein is strong. Using a pseudovirus neutralization assay, rabbits vaccinated with the S1-Fc fusion protein demonstrated significant viral neutralizing activity.
However, Fc fusion protein is subject to stringent regulations when it is sold or used in clinical studies, which is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global Fc fusion protein market to some extent in the near future. In addition, side effects of recombinant Eloctate with Fc fusion protein, which is used for treating hemophilia, is a factor expected to restrain market revenue growth to some extent.
The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Smart Water Management market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Smart Water Management market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.
Competitive Terrain:
The Global Smart Water Management Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length
Smart Water Management Key Coverage of report:
Smart Water Management Market share valuations of the segments on a country and global level.
Smart Water Management Market share analysis of the major market players.
Opportunities and growth prospects for the new Smart Water Management7 market entrants.
Smart Water Management Market forecast for all the segments, sub-segments of the market.
Smart Water Management Market Trends (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, threats, investment opportunities, and approvals)
Strategic endorsements in the key business segments on the basis of Smart Water Management market valuations.
Competitive landscape mapping of the key development patterns.
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial details, and recent developments.
Latest supply chain trends and technological advancements.
Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/816
The report objectives are:
To evaluate Smart Water Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.
To present the Global Smart Water Management development in the different regions of the world.
To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Fc fusion protein on the basis of type, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Biosimilar Drugs
Brands Drugs
Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Eye Diseases
Hemophilia
Autoimmune Disease
Diabetes
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
In Vitro
Immunohistochemistry
Flow Cytometry
Binding Assays
Microarray Technologies
In Vivo
Bio-therapeutic Drugs
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Ophthalmic Hospitals
Oculoplastic Clinics
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fc-fusion-protein-market
Related reports:
Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market
Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market
RNA Transcriptomics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market
Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn