Blood Screening Market Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2027

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the number of blood donations is expected to drive the market for Blood Screening.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blood Screening Market is forecast to reach USD 4.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary driving factors for the growth of the blood screening market is an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in healthcare awareness, growth in the number of blood donations, and surge in NAT (nucleic acid amplification test).

Moreover, support from the government for a better healthcare system and advancement in technology will propel the growth of the market. However, factors such as stringent regulatory approvals and lack of skilled professionals are hampering the industry’s demand.

Various factors are promoting the growth and demand for blood screening. One of these contributing factors is an increase in the rate of technological advancements in the healthcare industry. An increase in the demand for technologically advanced methods in context to sample extraction, preparation, testing, and amplification for nucleic acid-like RNA and DNA along with strategic agreements with manufacturers of renowned research institutions are promoting research activities, which is forecasted to have a positive impact on the market.

North America accounted for the leading market share, owing to the increased prominence of blood tests, along with a large number of R&D activities taking place in the region. Presence of well-established and equipped health care organizations, government efforts in promoting the use of disposable blood bags, and constantly developing sterility aspects are some of the factors that would further fuel growth in the region.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Blood Screening market are:

Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Grifols, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SOFINA S.A, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Blood Screening market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

Blood Screening Market segmentation

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents and Kits

NAT Reagents and Kits

Standards and Controls

Buffers, Nucleotides, and Solutions

Enzymes and Polymerases

Probes and Primers

Labeling and Detection Reagents

ELISA Reagents and Kits

Controls

Substrates

Immunosorbents

Conjugates

Sample Diluents and Wash Solutions

Instruments

Rental Purchase

Outright Purchase

Software and Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ELISA

Fluorescent immunoassay

Chemiluminescent Immunoassay

Colorimetric Immunoassay

NAT

Transcription-Mediated Amplification

Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction

Western Blot Assays

Rapid Tests

NGS

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

