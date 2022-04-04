Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

The growing health concern and changing lifestyle and dietary habits are driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market is projected to reach USD 409.7 Million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising health consciousness among the consumers, and a significant increase in the vegan population has increased the deficiency of certain vitamins, such as Vitamin B12. The deficiency of vitamin B12 in pure vegan products is driving the demand for the product. A deficiency in the key vitamin can cause severe symptoms, including nerve damage, fatigue, neurological problems, and digestive issues, like depression and memory loss. Therefore, many people turn to vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) supplements to help meet their needs and prevent a deficiency.

Vitamin B12 supplement, methylcobalamin, B12 supplement for vegans, vitamin B12 foods for vegetarians, vitamin B12 naturally, vitamin B12 deficiency, vitamin B12 benefits, methylcobalamin B12, adenosylcobalamin, vitamin B12 foods, vitamin B12 overdose, methylcobalamin dosage for neuropathy, and hydroxocobalamin to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.

Rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness regarding health issues are the factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of depression, paranoia, and memory loss is also propelling the demand for Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin). Favorable outlook towards medical nutrition will also drive the demand for the cobalamin.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3438

Top companies profiled in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) industry analysis report:

Apotheca Inc., Merck KGaA, Charkit Chemical Company LLC, Johnlee Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., American Regent, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chemkart, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi-Aventis, and Pfizer, among others, among others.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

Capsule

Tablets

Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online Retails

Offline Retails

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food Industry

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vitamin-b12-cobalamin-market

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) market?

What are the leading products offered by the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) market players?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) market growth?

Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3438

Thank you for reading our report. Do connect with us in case of any more queries about the report and its customization. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to cater to your needs.

Browse More Reports:

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-market-to-reach-usd-11-87-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/

Photomedicine Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/photomedicine-market-size-to-reach-usd-547-28-million-by-2028-reports-and-data/

Blood Culture Tests Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/blood-culture-tests-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-2-billion-by-2028/

Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/electroceuticals-bioelectric-medicine-market-to-reach-usd-44-88-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/intravenous-immunoglobulin-ivig-market-to-reach-usd-16-89-million-by-2028-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.