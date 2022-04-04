Silver Wound Dressings Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

Advancements in Silver Wound Dressings platform and improved regulations for treatment given.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Silver Wound Dressings market was valued at USD 709.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,008.2 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Primary drivers of the silver wound dressings includes rising geriatric people, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, inciting a deferral in wound healing, for instance, diabetes, ulcers. The expanding incidences of incessantly tainted wounds, for example, diabetes, ulcers, and a more prominent attention to the valuable properties of silver consolidated dressings, viz. antimicrobial nature, decrease in healing time, and brought down contamination dangers are the essential drivers of this market.

As indicated by the International Diabetes Federation in 2019, roughly 463 million grown-ups (20-79 years) live with diabetes by 2045, which will ascend to 700 million. Besides, awareness of the utilization of silver wound dressing and upsurge in the occurrences of diabetic ulcers is foreseen to boost the market.

This proves the opportunity that silver wound dressing items have in this nation. Also, the ascent in the people's spending capacity and the need to have a superior personal satisfaction is relied upon to move the market in the coming years. Besides, the greater expense of the innovative work and severe guidelines of the government are relied upon to rapidly frustrate the market.

Alginate wound dressings are the best example that is used in the management of exudating wounds. Some of the vital silver alginate dressings which are used for silver wound dressing are Cardinal Health Silver Alginate and CMC Wound Dressing, Safe N Simple Simpurity Silver Alginate Wound Dressing, Hollister CalciCare Calcium Silver Alginate Dressing, Abena Silver Calcium Alginate Dressing, Systagenix Silvercel Antimicrobial Alginate Dressing, among others.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Silver Wound Dressings market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Silver Wound Dressings market include:

Silver Wound Dressings segment are ConvaTech Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, Acelity LP, Integra Corporation, Argentum Medical, Smith & Nephew, Kinetic Concept, Medline Industries, and Sorbion GmbH & Co. among others.

Global Silver Wound Dressings market segmentation:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Hydrofiber

Nanocrystalline

Silver Nitrate

Silver Alginate

Silver Plated Nylon Fiber Dressing

Others

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Traditional

Advanced

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Cuts and Lacerations

Burns

Ulcers

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

Rest of MEA

