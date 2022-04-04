Death Investigation at North East Regional Correctional Center/ 22A4002261

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 22A4002261

DATE/TIME: 4/3/22 at approximately 2208

INCIDENT LOCATION: North East Regional Correctional Center

On 4/3/22 Vermont State Police began an investigation into the death of an inmate at the North East Regional Correctional Center in St. Johnsbury. At approximately 1927 hours a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. The inmate was provided with immediate medical attention but was later pronounced deceased. The cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy which will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This death is not considered suspicious at this time and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.