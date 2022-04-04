Submit Release
News Search

There were 209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,515 in the last 365 days.

Death Investigation at North East Regional Correctional Center/ 22A4002261

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4002261

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/3/22 at approximately 2208

INCIDENT LOCATION: North East Regional Correctional Center

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 4/3/22 Vermont State Police began an investigation into the death of an inmate at the North East Regional Correctional Center in St. Johnsbury. At approximately 1927 hours a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. The inmate was provided with immediate medical attention but was later pronounced deceased. The cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy which will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This death is not considered suspicious at this time and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

 

 

You just read:

Death Investigation at North East Regional Correctional Center/ 22A4002261

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.