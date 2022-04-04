Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5001223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/02/2022 @ 0211 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Birch St, Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

VICTIM: Richard Gervais

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

 

ACCUSED: Under Investigation                                      

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/02/2022 at approximately 0211 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a vandalism incident at a residence on Birch Street in the Town of Brighton, VT. Troopers spoke with the complainant, Richard Gervais, 72 of Brighton, who reported witnessing a couple males on his property after several light fixtures on his home and his truck window were broken. If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

