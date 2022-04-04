Derby Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5001223
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/02/2022 @ 0211 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Birch St, Brighton, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
VICTIM: Richard Gervais
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/02/2022 at approximately 0211 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a vandalism incident at a residence on Birch Street in the Town of Brighton, VT. Troopers spoke with the complainant, Richard Gervais, 72 of Brighton, who reported witnessing a couple males on his property after several light fixtures on his home and his truck window were broken. If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.