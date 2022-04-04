Việt Nam participates in 49th Human Rights Council session

VIETNAM, April 4 -

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn addressed the 49th regular UN Human Rights Council session on March 2. — VNA/VNS Photo.

GENEVA — Việt Nam contributed opinions at the 49th regular UN Human Rights Council (HRC) session that took place from February 28 to April 1.

The session also included an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Ukraine, along with panel discussions and dialogues on human rights in various countries. It adopted the Universal Periodic Review reports of 13 countries and 35 resolutions.

In his pre-recorded speech on March 2, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn said that Việt Nam wished to contribute to world efforts to promote and protect human rights through its HRC membership in 2023-25.

He noted that Việt Nam stood ready to work closely with other member states and stakeholders to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and international law and strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of the HRC through dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect.

The country will comprehensively promote human rights and fundamental freedoms in civil, political, economic, social, cultural and developmental aspects.

“Our efforts will focus in particular on the protection of vulnerable groups and combating violence and discrimination against them; the promotion of gender equality in the era of digital transformation; and protection and promotion of human rights in addressing global issues, especially climate change,” the minister said.

The Vietnamese delegation highlighted the country’s policies, engagement in international cooperation, and achievements in promoting and protecting human rights in realising the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of Việt Nam’s permanent mission to the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, stressed the country’s consistent attainments in human rights protection.

She called on all nations and the HRC to enhance cooperation and dialogue to substantively promote human rights instead of criticising certain countries based on incomplete information.

The Vietnamese delegation and the core group for climate change and human rights (the Philippines and Bangladesh), with the support of 102 countries, delivered a joint speech stressing that effective actions around the world to resolve the root causes of climate change were critical to ensuring human rights.

They also appealed for greater financial and technical assistance for developing countries to address climate change.

Việt Nam also engaged in the drafting of documents adopted by the HRC at the session, including a resolution on equitable, timely and universal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries delivered joint remarks on the importance of policies and public services to protecting economic, cultural, and social rights to help with post-pandemic recovery; equitable, full and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines at reasonable cost; UN human rights procedures; and technical cooperation and capacity building. — VNS