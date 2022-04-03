PHILIPPINES, April 3 - Press Release April 3, 2022 'Luntiang Kinabukasan', a story book about Kiko Pangilinan, launched 'GIVING UP ON FIGHTING FOR THE COUNTRY IS LIKE GIVING UP ON MY KIDS' VICE-PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Sunday led the launching of the book that detailed his childhood and how his experiences as a child shaped his resolve in building a better future for everyone. Entitled "Luntiang Kinabukasan" (A Green Tomorrow), the book contains anecdotes about Pangilinan's adventures as a man wearing so many hats and how these helped him become who he is now. "Ako bilang kandidato, bilang senador, bilang ama, at bilang asawa, iisa lang ako. Hindi ako naniniwala na iba ang set of standards bilang politician, iba din ang set of standards bilang ama," Pangilinan said. "I may wear so many hats, whether as a father, as a son, as a husband, or as a senator, the values are all the same. Hindi pwedeng double standards. That's why very important sa akin ang pamilya," he added. During the book launch, Pangilinan shared the importance of storytelling, saying all his children -- KC, Kakie, Miel, and Miguel -- loved hearing bedtime stories back when they were kids. This storytelling activity further strengthened his relationship with his kids, Pangilinan added, hoping that the launching of his book will also become an anchor for other families to have bonding time. For Pangilinan, the family plays an important role in paving the way for a strong community. "Ako'y naniniwala na mas malakas ang komunidad, mas malakas ang lipunan kapag matibay ang pundasyon ng pamilya," he said. "It's a reminder that what we do to our children and how we raise them, it has a great bearing on how they will be parents to their own children in the future. Therefore, the strong tradition of family bonding, care, respect will continue after we're all gone," he added. The agriculture advocate also shared the reason why the cover of the book showed him wearing long socks, attributing this to his skin asthma condition while he was growing up. The long socks, Pangilinan shared, have two purposes. First is to hide the scars as a result of his skin allergy. Second is to prevent flies from perching on his wounds. Despite his childhood condition, Pangilinan did not lose his confidence. Instead, this further strengthened his desire to whatever problems that come his way. He always goes back to this part of his childhood whenever he feels giving up as a senator as a result of character assassinations against him. "We're doing this because mahal natin ang ating mga anak, mahal natin ang ating bansa. Alam natin na kailangan nating gawin ito para matiyak na pagdating ng panahon ay mas maganda na ang ating bansa para sa ating mga anak," he said. "There were times that I wanted to give up in the last five and a half years, it was very lonely. We continue to remain outspoken, and we continued to speak up despite insults, the bashing on social media, death threats. And why did we do this? Because if I gave up, it's like I was giving up to KC, Kakie, Miel, Miguel and a better future for them," he said. The book launch also gave opportunity for Pangilinan's young supporters to ask him questions regarding his bid for vice-presidency. Among the questions raised include the duties of a vice-president, how he and Vice-President Leni Robredo became a tandem, the country's problem on rice importation, and the oil price hike. Pangilinan expressed gratitude to the Batch 81 of his fraternity, Upsilon Sigma Phi, for making the book launch possible. The book, "Luntiang Kinabukasan: Ang Kwento ni Kiko Pangilinan/ A Green Tomorrow: The Story of Kiko Pangilinan," is authored by Eugene Evasco, translated by Yvette Fernandez, and illustrated by Ara Villena. ### Photos and transcript attached below. Link of Kwentuhan Tayo with Kiko Pangilinan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD-4vc8wvng