PHILIPPINES, April 4 - Press Release April 4, 2022 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON COMELEC EYEING TASK FORCE VS FAKE NEWS As a victim of fake news myself, I support efforts to combat disinformation and fake news. Maliban sa task force, maganda din kung mapag-aaralan ang best practices sa ibang bansa kung paano ito nilalabanan. What is clear to me is this should be a multi-sectoral effort that includes the internet and social media platforms themselves, such as Facebook and YouTube.