Poe sa pagsuspinde sa subsidiya dahil sa Comelec ban:

Nakakabahala ang pagsuspinde sa pamimigay ng ayuda sa mga public utility vehicle (PUV) driver at operator habang patuloy silang kumakawag sa gitna ng mataas na presyo ng langis at bilihin.

Simula nang ma-release ang P3-bilyong pondo, hindi pa man lang umabot sa kalahati ng natukoy na 377,000 benepisyaryo ang nakatanggap na ng ayuda, na ipinamahagi lamang sa loob ng 10 araw bago ibaba ang election ban na epektibo nitong Marso 25.

Nananawagan tayo sa Commission on Elections na bilisan ang desisyon nito sa apela ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board para mabigyan ng eksempsiyon upang maipagpatuloy na ang pamamahagi ng tulong.

Matagal nang hinihintay ng ating mga PUV driver at operator ang ayuda na ating pinondohan sa ilalim ng taunang budget para sandigan ng taumbayan sa panahon ng pangangailangan.

Hindi natin maaaring sabihan na lamang ang ating mga kababayang hintayin nilang matapos ang eleksyon. Ang kumakalam na sikmura ay hindi nakapaghihintay.

Poe on suspension of fuel subsidy due to Comelec ban:

The suspension of cash aid distribution to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators is lamentable as they continue to wade through high prices of fuel and commodities.

Since the release of the P3-billion fund, not even half of the identified 377,000 beneficiaries received the assistance, which was handed out only for 10 days before the election ban took effect on March 25.

We call on the Commission on Elections to expedite its decision on the appeal by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for exemption to allow it to continue the distribution.

Our PUV drivers and operators have waited long for the cash aid that we have funded in the annual budget to bring succor to our people in times of distress.

We cannot tell our people to hold on for relief until the elections are over. Hunger simply cannot wait.