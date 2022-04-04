Tractor-Trailer Crash in East Buffalo Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a right (driving) lane restriction on Route 15 south in East Buffalo Township, Union County near the intersection with Route 2004 (Furnace Road) due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

Crews are on scene to remove the debris and the road is expected to close for a brief period later this morning while crews upright the rig. Updates will follow.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area and to expect delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov.

