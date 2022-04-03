Submit Release
Arrests Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 200 Block of M Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the 200 block of M Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:29 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, and a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

