Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the 700 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:51 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, 48 year-old Benjamin Stafford Anthony, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).