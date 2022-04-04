Submit Release
News Search

There were 161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,473 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 2300 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests made in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the 2300 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:14 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect threatened the victim with a wooden stick. The suspect took money from the register then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, 39 year-old Anthony Israel, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery of an Establishment.

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 2300 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.