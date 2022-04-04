Log Management Market Top Impacting Factors that Can Win the Industry Globally 2025

AMR Logo

The growing adoption and use of cloud-based log management solutions are propelling the growth of the log management market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in sophistication of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) drives the demand for log management solutions among various industries, the proliferation of cloud-based log management platforms; that increase availability of computer-generated log data accessible to IT engineers, developers, and business analysis on-demand, and increase in the number of networks and IoT devices are expected to boost the log management market growth.

However, the unavailability of open-source log management solutions hampers the growth of the log management market. Furthermore, responsive log management solutions with artificial intelligence and analytical advantages or features are expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for the log management market.

The log management market is segmented into component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. In terms of deployment, it is divided into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises.

By industry vertical, the log management market is classified into healthcare, manufacturing, energy & utilities, IT & telecommunications, retail & consumer goods, transportation & logistics, government & public utilities, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the log management market analysis are Alert Logic, Inc., AT&T Cybersecurity (Alienvault), Blackstratus, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Intel Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., Sematext Group, SolarWinds, Inc. (Loggly), Splunk, Inc., and Veriato, Inc.

These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Current and future log management market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global log management market share along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global log management industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

